The Avett Brothers booked for Minnesota State Fair Grandstand show

Familial folk group the Avett Brothers will strum, fiddle and sing on the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand stage this year.

The fair announced Monday the group will play Friday, Aug. 29, along with The Milk Carton Kids. Tickets, which go on sale Friday, start at $54.

Brothers Seth and Scott Avett of North Carolina began performing under a joint moniker in 2000 and found breakthrough success with their 2009 album "I and Love and You." The band has been nominated for four Grammys, including two for Best Americana Album.

The Avett Brothers played the Grandstand stage once before, in 2011.

Previously announced acts for this year's Grandstand lineup include Atmosphere, the Steve Miller Band, the Happy Together Tour, Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls.

This year's fair runs Aug. 21 to Sept. 1. Tickets will be $2 more expensive this year.