Watch CBS News
State Fair

The Avett Brothers booked for Minnesota State Fair Grandstand show

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Breaking down the latest on Trump’s tariffs, and more headlines
Breaking down the latest on Trump’s tariffs, and more headlines 04:51

Familial folk group the Avett Brothers will strum, fiddle and sing on the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand stage this year.

The fair announced Monday the group will play Friday, Aug. 29, along with The Milk Carton Kids. Tickets, which go on sale Friday, start at $54.

Brothers Seth and Scott Avett of North Carolina began performing under a joint moniker in 2000 and found breakthrough success with their 2009 album "I and Love and You." The band has been nominated for four Grammys, including two for Best Americana Album.

The Avett Brothers played the Grandstand stage once before, in 2011.

Previously announced acts for this year's Grandstand lineup include Atmosphere, the Steve Miller Band, the Happy Together TourOld DominionMelissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls.  

This year's fair runs Aug. 21 to Sept. 1. Tickets will be $2 more expensive this year.  

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.