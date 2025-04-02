Taste of Minnesota announces star-studded lineup, including Joan Jett, Cheap Trick, Ludacris and more

Joan Jett, Cheap Trick and Ludacris set to headline Taste of Minnesota

One of Minnesota's more anticipated summer events is due to return in July, and this year's lineup is loaded with big names.

The Taste of Minnesota returns to downtown Minneapolis on July 5 and 6 for a weekend chock-full of live music and tasty treats.

The festival has a star-studded lineup this year, including headliners like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Cheap Trick and Ludacris.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Taste of Minnesota lineup:

Saturday, July 5

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be headlining Saturday, alongside Cheap Trick, Bluewater Kings, Rhythm Street Movement, The Steels Family Affair and DJ Sophia Eris.

Sunday, July 6

Ludacris will headline Sunday night, alongside NUR-D, David Yang, Frankie Torres, Good for Gary, and a performance from DJ Sophia Eris.

But wait, there's more…

The Taste of Minnesota says there will be an additional two stages at the festival, specifically dedicated to showcasing the talent of a slew of local bands.

Festival organizers say Taste of Minnesota isn't just about great music but is a celebration of everything that makes Minnesota summers unforgettable.

During the weekend event, you'll also find local food venders, family-friendly activities and over 100 visual artists, makers and performers.

New this year, Taste of Minnesota is debuting VIP passes. VIP passes for a single day are $200 and $350 for both days.

The perks of the new VIP passes include VIP lanyards, two drink tickets, reserved viewing area, happy hour from 2-4 p.m., private air-conditioned bathrooms and more.

VIP passes go on sale Tuesday. Festival organizers say passes are limited.