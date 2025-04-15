Amid electronics tariffs exemption, is now the time to buy smartphones, computers and gaming consoles?

Technology stocks are surging after news spread that President Trump's administration would exempt smartphones, computers and other electronics amid an otherwise escalating trade war with China.

That has some wondering whether now is the time to go ahead and buy certain gadgets, or whether it's smarter to wait.

Like many a 19-year-old, Jazzmine Rayford's eyes are accustomed to screens, whether she's scrolling or watching. She says she averages about six hours a day.

Like many younger people, electronic devices are among her largest investments. She says when she picks out tech items, she looks for the color pink. But those colorful investments might soon get more expensive with looming tariffs.

"Those reciprocal tariffs at this point won't apply to electronics from China," Dashia Milden, insights editor for CNET, said. "That being said, there are still tariffs that are going to be implemented."

Milden says one workaround for tariffs is to buy refurbished tech. She says if you go that route, make sure to buy from a dealer with a return warranty.

As far as making new purchases, Milden recommended, "If you have tech that is working, do what you can to stretch and make it last longer."

If you do really need an upgrade, Milden says sooner may be better for cell phones, tablets, game consoles. But, based on new tech release dates, she'd recommend waiting to buy new headphones, earbuds and watches.

Amid all the uncertainty, she said to hold onto one golden rule.

"No panic buying, whatsoever. If it works, keep it. When we start looking at prices in general – there's a chance it could be higher, or lower – see what it costs, keep an eye on the costs (and) keep an eye on what tech is upcoming."