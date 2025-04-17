UnitedHealth stocks plunge 20% after company cuts 2025 forecast amid rising care use

UnitedHealth shares tumbled by double digits early Thursday after the company cut its 2025 forecast. The cut came in the wake of a surprising rise in care use from its Medicare Advantage customers, leading to a worse-than-expected first quarter.

UnitedHealth said a jump in care use came in far above what the company planned for 2025 and became apparent as the quarter ended. The jump was particularly notable in doctor and outpatient services, which don't involve overnight hospital stays.

Many U.S. stocks were ticking higher Thursday in the final day of trading for their holiday-shortened week. That helped offset UnitedHealth's drop of more than 20%, as of mid-morning Thursday.

UnitedHealth is the first insurer to report results every quarter, and many on Wall Street see it as a bellwether for the sector. Shares of several other insurers plunged in early trading.

UnitedHealth said a jump in care use came in far above what the company planned for 2025 and became apparent as the quarter ended. The jump was particularly notable in doctor and outpatient services, which don't involve overnight hospital stays.

The company's UnitedHealthcare insurance business is the nation's largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, with about 8.2 million people enrolled. Those plans are privately run versions of the federal government program mostly for people ages 65 and older.

UnitedHealth also said Medicare Advantage funding cuts enacted by former President Joe Biden's administration also hurt.

Earlier this year, UnitedHealth Group announced that Tim Noel would serve as the new CEO for UnitedHealthcare, the company's health insurance arm, following the late 2024 killing of former CEO Brian Thompson.

In the wake of that murder, UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty acknowledged that the health care system "does not work as well as it should" in an op-ed published in The New York Times.

The company's fast-growing Optum Health business, which provides an array of care, also turned in revenue and earnings well below expectations, Leerink Partners analyst Whit Mayo said in a research note.

UnitedHealth "did not perform up to our expectations" in the first quarter, CEO Andrew Witty said in a statement. He added that the company was aggressively addressing its challenges.

Medical costs, by far the company's largest expense, jumped nearly 12% in the quarter to $73.4 billion.

UnitedHealth also saw a jump in care use last year. Insurers have been dealing with this trend for several quarters now, going back to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, when patients started returning to regular doctor visits and seeking other care.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. operates the nation's largest health insurer, UnitedHealthcare, which covers more than 50 million people. It also has a large pharmacy benefit manager that runs prescription drug coverage and a growing business that delivers care and provides technical support.

Overall, UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $7.20 per share on $109.58 billion in revenue in the first quarter.

Analysts expect earnings of $7.29 per share on $111.53 billion in sales, according to the data firm FactSet.

The company posted a $6.3 billion profit in the quarter. That compares to a $1.41 billion loss in last year's quarter, when the company absorbed heavy costs from a cyberattack on its Change Healthcare business.

For 2025, UnitedHealth now predicts adjusted earnings ranging from $26 to $26.50 per share. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, company had predicted last December earnings of $29.50 to $30 and then reaffirmed that forecast in January.

Analysts forecast earnings of $29.72 per share.

Company shares were down more than 20% to $467.10 in premarket trading.

UnitedHealth is the first insurer to report results every quarter, and many on Wall Street see it as a bellwether for the sector. Shares of several other insurers plunged in early trading Thursday.

Humana Inc., the nation's second-largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, was down 13%.

UnitedHealth's report will call into question the 2025 guidance of every insurer, TD Cowen analyst Ryan Langston said in a research note.