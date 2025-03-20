Former WCCO investigative reporter Caroline Lowe inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame

WCCO-TV and I-Team alum Caroline Lowe was inducted into the 2025 Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame by another 'CCO alum, Pat Kessler, on Wednesday.

Lowe's career with WCCO spanned over three decades. From 1977 to 2011, Lowe served as a reporter on the I-Team, where she received numerous accolades including the Alfred I. DuPont Columbia Award for Missing The Beat, two Regional Emmy Awards, Sweepstakes Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, an Associated Press award and a UPI award.

Lowe was also awarded the Minnesota Association of Crime Victims Media Attention Service Award, the first time that award was given to a member of the media, in 1986.

"Fearless reporting, industry leadership, and the deep-rooted commitment to service. Her contributions to broadcasting and investigative journalism remain an enduring inspiration for generations of journalists," Kessler said of Lowe.

Kessler went on to call Lowe a "trailblazer in investigative journalism." While working as a reporter, she also earned a degree in police and criminal justice — even becoming a licensed police officer — all in order to better understand the people she covered.

Aside from her professional endeavors, Lowe was committed to justice and motivated to "give a voice to the voiceless," as Kessler said on Wednesday.

She later co-founded FindJodi.com, a nonprofit dedicated to investigating the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, a news anchor from Iowa who disappeared on June 27, 1995.

Lowe was one of six inductees who were recognized on Wednesday. The other inductees for the 2025 Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame included Dennis Carpenter from Milestone Radio, Minnesota hockey broadcasting legend Lou Nanne, Brett Paradis from Leighton Media, Al and Linda Quarnstrom from Q-Media Group and Terri Traen from KQRS-FM.