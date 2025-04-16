Moose Lake inmates make history by opening first American Legion Post inside a Minnesota correctional facility

Inmates at a state prison in Moose Lake are making history, as an American Legion Post has opened up inside the facility.

"Those of us who are veterans, the oath that we took does not have an expiration date. We want to keep on serving and we found this way to do this here," said Thomas Young.

Young is among a group of veterans at Moose Lake Correctional Facility who are charter members of the first American Legion Post inside a Minnesota Correctional Facility.

"We have answered the call to serve before and that is something that never leaves you," said Mark Altenhofen.

It's called Moose Lake Fires Post 1918, named after the historic fire that swept through the community and claimed one thousand lives. It's a nod to the area's history, while they look to their future.

"What we are doing is proof that people can change, people can contribute and that as veterans no matter where you are whether you are incarcerated or outside, we have a sense of purpose," said Hassan Abdilliah.

Its' that sense of purpose that drives these 35 charter members. It took two years of planning to get to this moment. Army veteran and Department of Corrections employee Glen Mueller spearheaded the effort.

Mueller worked with the warden and her staff to make sure the 72 veterans housed at Moose Lake have an opportunity to continue to serve as well as act as battle buddies or helpers to others inside prions walls.

The Minnesota State director and National Executive Committee Member of the American Legion were on hand to usher in the new chapter. Prison Transition Coordinator Mae Louis was honored, and Assistant Warden Brian Collins was also recognized as a charter member.

"All of you who rose your hand and said the oath and swore to defend the constitution, wore the uniform, your service matters and it continues to matter today. I refuse to accept that people are judged by the worse day that they have had, " said Collins.

The new chapter is already contributing to the community before becoming official.

Members stuffed eggs full of candy for the big easter egg hunt in Moose Lake. They all say they are ready for more projects and ways to serve.

"When we rejoin society — and we are going to join you in society — to know that we come through these doors as better people than we were when we came in," said Young.

The new American Legion members are looking forward to putting together poppies to help other Legions raise money to help veterans. They are planning a ruck march and other projects that they hope will help other organizations in their community.