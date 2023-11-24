53 best Black Friday 2023 deals that are still available today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Walmart/CBS Essentials

It may be Saturday, but Black Friday 2023 deals are still on. Everybody from Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy has broken out their best sales of the season. And these sales aren't just for generic stuff no one wants. Think Apple Watches, Nintendo and PS5 gaming favorites, TVs, Kindle e-readers -- even Christmas trees.

Individual brands are offering their own sales, too, and that's great news if you're a Yeti or Stanley cup fan, or, say, are in the market for some new luggage. Even tires and warehouse club memberships are on sale... if you know where to look. And looking for deals is what our experts do best.

This is good news for anyone hoping to get a head start on their holiday shopping or for anyone thinking about upgrading kitchen appliances before Christmas.

Top Black Friday sales by retailer

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured your favorite major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and Wayfair to find the hottest Black Friday deals that you can shop now. Keep reading to save on tech, appliances, kitchen items, sleep essentials, travel must-haves and so much more.

Black Friday tech deals

Save on earbuds, smart TVs and more with these hot Black Friday tech deals. And if you're looking for a deal on Apple products, you're in luck. We're seeing some of the best prices of the year on Apple Watches and more.

Apple Watch Series 9: $70 off

Walmart

Walmart has cut the price of the current model Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch (45mm) to just $359, a savings of $70. This is a rare price cut for a current model Apple Watch, and the lowest price on this model we've ever seen.

This particular version of the watch comes in the 45mm casing size, in midnight black with the matching Sport Band. It's the GPS-only version of the watch. Several other Apple Watch colors, sizes and configurations are also on sale, so head over to Walmart now to take advantage of this time-sensitive savings opportunity.

You can also save on the Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) -- it's just $329 at Amazon and Walmart. Note that some colors are selling out.

Why we like the Apple Watch 9:

It runs using Apple's new S9 chip and a 4-core Neural Engine.

You get 29% more accuracy using the watch's dictation feature and Siri.

All of the new Apple Watches support additional gestures for controlling the watch. For example, tap your thumb and forefinger together to answer or end calls.

Shop even more of the top Apple Black Friday deals, here.

Nintendo Switch bundle with "Mario Kart 8": $299 at Amazon



Amazon

If you don't already have a Nintendo Switch console and games, this bundle is a great place to start. This Black Friday Switch deal includes a Nintendo Switch console (the standard version, not the OLED version) plus a digital download code for the popular multiplayer game "Mario Kart 8." You also get a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, so you can compete against racers around the world.

'Super Mario Bros. Wonder': $50 (save $10)



Nintendo

Nintendo's "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is the latest game in the Super Mario Bros. franchise. It can be experienced as a one-player adventure, or up to four players can play simultaneously on one Switch console (with each player using their own controller). The game supports Nintendo Switch Online, so playing online with up to four friends is also possible.

The game stays authentic to what you'd expect from a Super Mario Bros. adventure, but it nicely incorporates plenty of new twists and surprises that makes it unique, fun and interesting. It's not necessarily difficult to play and complete, but uncovering all the game's secrets will take a lot of time and skill.

This is one of the few Switch games that just about anyone -- regardless of age or gaming skill level -- will enjoy.

Normally priced at $60, you can get "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" for $50 at Groupon this Black Friday, while supplies last. That's a savings of 17%.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Bundle, Walmart: Save 15%

Walmart

There are a bunch of top PS5 deals for Black Friday, including this one. If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

Right now, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Walmart for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559. At this price it's essentially like getting a brand new game for free -- and a good game, at that.

What we like about the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 bundle:

The PlayStation 5 doubles as a media streaming box -- buy a PlayStation Media Remote for $30 and use the console to watch Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+ and more streaming services.

It incudes a top-rated video game, so gift recipients have something fun to play the day they receive it.

It makes a great gift for gamers

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $169

Apple

The sleek and subtle Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic option for any listener, especially anyone who appreciates a lengthy battery life. You get a whopping 30 hours of listening time with these, thanks to their included charging case.

As far as what they can offer over the original AirPods Pro? Their upgraded wireless chip for starters, as well as improved active noise cancellation. They're an overall upgrade from the previous model in every way, and right now you can scoop them up for a great price.

This Walmart Black Friday AirPods deal is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip that provides improved active noise-cancelation and enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Shop more of the top Apple headphone and earbud deals here.

Apple iPad (10th Generation): $349 at Amazon

Apple

Attention tablet shoppers: Amazon has the best Black Friday Apple iPad deals.

The Apple iPad 10th generation is the most current version of this iPad model. It's powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is equipped with 64GB of internal storage. This is the Wi-Fi only version of the popular tablet, which is a great "starter" iPad for anyone, but it's particularly great for middle school high school or college students.

You can get this top-rated tablet right now at Amazon's Black Friday sale for $349.

Why we like the iPad 10th Gen:

It's a great starter tablet for students and adults alike.

It works with the Apple Pencil, so the tablet can be used as a note-taking device that allows the user to handwrite or draw directly on the display (when using a compatible app).

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $179: Save 32%

Walmart

This laptop may be under $200, but don't mistake it for a bucket of bolts that can't get things done. It boasts a 15.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB to store all your documents and an Intel Pentium processor to handle all the tasks you feel like throwing at it.

It includes a great webcam with advanced noise reduction software for Zoom calls or daily meetings, and a battery that'll last you up to 11 hours and 45 minutes even when you're playing videos or using Bluetooth.

(Note that this laptop is not powerful enough to run games at high settings. If gaming is important to you, check out these Black Friday gaming laptop deals instead.)

Why we like the HP 15.6-inch Laptop:

Its crisp 15.6-inch IPS display means consistently good viewing angles and plenty of screen real estate.

It's portable and lightweight at just 4.64 lbs.

It offers 11 hours and 45 minutes of battery power, even when you're playing videos via Bluetooth.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series QLED: $380 and up



Amazon

Amazon has a number of TV deals this Black Friday, but the best deals are on the company's own branded Amazon Fire TVs. The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is the most advanced 4K TV that Amazon makers, with a QLED screen, dynamic brightness, hand-free operation via Alexa. It has a more premium look than the less expensive Amazon Fire TV 4 Series.

Right now, all sizes of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series are on sale. The 55-inch size, normally priced at $600, is $440 for Black Friday. Sizes range from 43 to 75 inches.

LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $700 off



Best Buy

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV is a great contender for your new living room display, especially at this excellent price. It looks fantastic thanks to self-lit OLED pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate which mean crystal clear, smooth visuals for enjoying your favorite TV shows and movies, gaming, or watching sports.

It's enhanced with features including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and filmmaker mode, to future-proof your investment so it remains at the top its game for year to come. It also boasts the α7 AI Processor Gen 6 that enhances both picture and sound quality for one of the best, most cutting-edge experiences you can have in your living room.

Plus, with its webOS 23 and LG ThinQ AI, you can easily find and navigate through your favorite content along with the included easy-to-use remote. This is one of the best ways to transform movie nights going forward, and you'll be saving a bundle, too.

Why we like the LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV:

It has sharp, impossibly smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Features like Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode make for an elevated experience.

Integrated LG ThinQ AI ensures easier navigation and content discovery.

Xbox Series S with accessories: $80 off



Walmart

This Xbox Black Frida deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus two Xbox wireless controllers in the shade "robot white." It includes 512GB of storage.

Get it now for $80 off. It's just $290 (regularly $370).

"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."

The console is rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Why we like the Xbox Series S console:

It has a nearly identical game library to the Xbox Series X.

It's a more cost-effective alternative to the Xbox Series X, so long as you don't mind giving up 4K graphics and a disc drive.

It includes three months of Ultimate Game Pass.

Xbox Series X with 'Diablo IV': $60 off

Walmart

This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus an extra controller and a free copy of "Diablo IV."

The game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series. As the fourth entry in the "Diablo" series, it's set in the world of Sanctuary and takes place 50 years after the events of "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls," its predecessor. This is the best that "Diablo" has looked and felt in a very long time.

Get this Xbox Series X bundle now for $500 (regularly $560).

Why we like 'Diablo IV':

It's the most immersive "Diablo" experience yet. The semi-open world feels alive and threatening.



New classes and mechanics make for dynamic gameplay.



Its engaging multiplayer modes foster cooperation and competition.



Don't need the extra controller? You can get a single controller Diablo IV Xbox X console bundle for $439 as a Walmart Black Friday deal, reduced from $560.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: $480 at Amazon (save $119)



Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is the ultimate hair tool. It's got a bunch of versatile attachments designed to help you create all sorts of hairstyles. It's a great Christmas gift option for the beauty and haircare fan in your life, no matter if they have short or long locks.

The Dyson AirWrap rarely goes on sale, even during peak sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. However, right now, you get the popular styling tool at a $119 discount at Amazon and Dyson.

This 4.2-star-rated hair styler is a favorite of our readers and verified Amazon reviewers. One reviewer asks, "Where has this been all my life?"

"It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don't have to," the reviewer adds. "It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls."

Febfoxes baby monitor: $24 at Walmart (save $46)



Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $24 at Walmart.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us," a Walmart customer says. "The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm. The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Why we like the Febfoxes baby monitor:

It's an affordable monitor with robust feature offerings.

The camera offers 360-degree horizontal tracking and 90-degree vertical tracking.



It offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio.

Samsung The Frame smart TV - $1,499 and up: $548 off

Samsung

This QLED TV is a fantastic-looking display that boasts beautiful color, with 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology that keeps the TV awash with over a billion colors. It has nearly zero light reflection, no matter if you're watching during the day or at night.

You can mount this incredibly thin TV flush against a wall and use Art Mode to turn it into a piece of art whenever the TV is not otherwise in use. Our expert TV reviewers love "The Frame." It's also the single most popular TV amongst our readers.

We found Samsung's 'The Frame' on sale just about everywhere, but the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on this TV are at Walmart.

Get the first-ever discount on Samsung's 'The Frame' Disney Edition

The special, limited edition Samsung 'The Frame' Disney Edition comes with some exclusive features: A commemorative platinum bezel celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary, a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote and access to 100 art pieces from Disney movies. You can save up to $110 on this TV for Black Friday at Samsung.

This TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The 75-inch size is sold out.

Beats PowerBeats Pro: 40% off

Amazon

Active users will love the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds for their secure fit. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. They're available in black, ivory and navy colors.

Amazon reviewers rate these earbuds 4.5 stars. "Much better than the Apple AirPods. Love these," says one reviewer.

Says another verified Amazon buyer: "These are the best headphones I've ever owned! Expensive but good quality and very solid. Worth it!"

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon for 40% off with a special Amazon Black Friday 2023 deal. Save $100 on the earbuds now. You can add two years of AppleCare+ protection for $29 more.

Why we like the Beats Powerbeats Pro:

The earbuds offer 9 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Each earbud has individual volume controls.

They are sweat-resistant, making them a great choice for runners or gym enthusiasts.



Black Friday streaming deals

Black Friday is the best time of year to subscribe to a streaming service -- all the top services are offering Black Friday streaming deals. You can subscribe to Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, Fubo and more, all at significant discounts off the usual monthly cost. Here are our top streaming deal picks.

Note: CBS News and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal: Get 3 months for $1.99 per month

Paramount+ gives you access to CBS original content, NFL football games airing on CBS and NCAA college football. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

What you'll get with Paramount +:

All NFL games airing on CBS locally and nationally televised on all its subscription tiers

CBS programming including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount + original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King".

Professional soccer including the Champions League live

SEC college football games

Paramount Black Friday deal: Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Black Friday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

Hulu Black Friday deal: Get a year of Hulu for $1 per month

Known for its trove of high-quality original programming, Hulu is on sale for Black Friday. Access hit shows like "Only Murderers In The Building", "The Bear" and "The Kardashians" anytime.

Hulu Black Friday deal: Get Hulu for 99 cents per month for a year (with ads) for the first year, a savings of $85. You'll pay $7.99 per month after the first year and you can cancel anytime. Add Disney+ for $2 more per month (with ads).

Peacock Black Friday deal: Get a year of Peacock for $1.99 per month (or $20 per year)

Peacock just announced its big Black Friday deal and it's already live. Your subscription gets you access to NBC original content and Peacock original programming. Stream NFL Sunday Night Football games that air live on NBC on Peacock, Big Ten football and get full coverage of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. And "The Office" superfans should know all nine seasons await you on Peacock.

Peacock Black Friday deal: The Peacock Black Friday deal is live and runs through Nov. 27, 2023. Get Peacock for only $1.99/mo for 12 months (Code: BIGDEAL) or one year for $19.99 (Code: YEARLONG). Current rates apply after the first year (Peacock is currently $5.99/mo or $59.99/year). Cancel anytime. This Black Friday streaming deal is for new subscribers only.

Black Friday appliance deals

Shop the best Black Friday appliance deals from your favorite retailers, including must-see appliance deals from LG and Samsung. Even the designer-friendly and customizable Bespoke line is offering some impressive savings this weekend.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator: $500 off

Best Buy

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some must-have features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door.

This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round). It features a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app. It's on sale now for $1,600 (regularly $2,100)

Why we like this refrigerator:

Its InstaView lets you illuminate the window to see what's inside.

It makes different kinds of ice.

It can be remotely controlled using your smartphone.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+: $2,000 off



Samsung

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator. The best thing about this fridge is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed.

Why we like this refrigerator:

This highly rated 4.9-star fridge includes a beverage center with a water dispenser and Samsung's AutoFill water pitcher.



The Dual Auto ice maker produces both cubed and Ice Bites ice. Samsung Bespoke fridges offer customizable door panels, with a choice of eleven colors and two finishes.



This refrigerator comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty.



Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range: $972 off

Samsung

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $1,399 (regularly $2,371).

Why we like this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device.



Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen.



Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances. Choose from five colors.



LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range: $301 off



Best Buy

The smart electric LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be monitored and remotely controlled via your smartphone with LG's ThinQ App. Don't want to open the oven and let out all the heat? Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light. And you won't have to worry about fingerprints all over your range -- LG's PrintProof fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.

"Loving this stove," an LG customer who purchased the home appliance says. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

Choose from two colors. This range is on sale right now for $949 (regularly $1,249).

Why we like this electric range:

The LG InstaView Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape.



You can even activate the timer with a simple voice command, since ThinQ technology works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



Plus, there's a handy storage drawer below for your baking sheets, pots and pans.



LG stackable washer and dryer set: $700 off

LG via Best Buy

Save $700 on a stackable LG washer and dryer set ahead of Black Friday. This set features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash and dry motions, temperatures and fabric care.

This smart set includes Wi-Fi connectivity. Activate smart learner in the LG ThinQ app and the wash tower will remember your preferred settings. You can even use the smart pairing feature, which allows the washer to tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Why we like the LG stackable washer and dryer set:

The machines offer a large capacity and can fit 11 to 13 bath towels.

They are stackable and space-saving.

The set is available in steel or white.

Electrolux 24" compact washer with LuxCare wash: 46% off

Electrolux

This 4.5-star-rated compact washer features the brand's Perfect Steam technology, which uses steam to help lift dirt and stains from fibers. It features 12 wash cycles, including Electrolux's LuxCare wash system, a Steam Refresh cycle to quickly remove wrinkles and refresh lightly soiled items without washing and a deep clean sanitization cycle that claims to remove 99.9% of bacteria.

It's 36% off right now. Get it for just $898 (regularly $1,399).

Why we like this washing machine:

At just 24-cubic-feet, this washer is small enough to fit in a closet.



This washing machine can be stacked with the matching dryer. It's Energy Star certified.



Its Platinum Star limited warranty includes two years of coverage on replacement parts.



Electrolux 24" compact front-load dryer: 36% off

Electrolux

This 4.2-star-rated Electrolux front-load dryer is $500 off for Black Friday. This four-cubic-foot compact condensation dryer is equipped with the brand's Gentle Dry Technology, which uses lower heat to dry clothing and have less of an impact on the environment. The dryer's Instant Refresh Cycle allows you to remove wrinkles and quickly refresh clothing, saving water and energy. It uses reverse tumbling, which alternates directions during drying to reduce wrinkling and tangling of garments, plus improve overall performance.

Get this dryer now for $898 (regularly $1,399).

Why we like this dryer:

Featuring 11 functions tailored to various fabric types, this condensation dryer enables ventless installation and includes a direct drain kit.



It's stackable with the matching washing machine, making it space-efficient.



Plus, it's Energy Star certified for energy efficiency.



LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door: 30% off

LG

This 4.6-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The 7.3-cubic-foot LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

"I've had this try a little over a month and so far I am pleased with it. The style is attractive and it functions well," an LG reviewer says. "I also like the feature that lets you turn a light on while the dryer is running."

Get it now for $799 (regularly $1,149).

Why we like this electric dryer:

It's a decently sized 7.3-cubic-feet, making it a good choice for families.



It's designed for quiet operation.



A built-in sensor will detect moisture and can auto-adjust drying time. Plus, it comes in two colors.



Black Friday kitchen deals



Give your kitchen an upgrade with these Black Friday cookware and small appliance deals. There's even one deal that -- and this is not a misprint -- is under $10. Just try to beat that.

38-piece Rubbermaid container set: $9

Walmart

For just $9, you get six 0.5-cup containers, five 1.25-cup containers, six 2-cup containers, one 3-cup container and one 5-cup container. All containers come with vented lids for easier reheating and spatter-resistance.

"These are one of the best food storage containers that we have ever purchased. They are the sturdiest yet. We use them for everything," says one Walmart reviewer.

Choose from teal or red container lids.

Why we like the Rubbermaid 38-piece food storage set:

The containers have gotten a lot of praise from reviewers on how well-made and sturdy they are for the price point.

The containers are BPA-free and made with non-toxic plastic.

The set is microwave and dishwasher-safe

The Pioneer Woman Prairie Signature cast aluminum jumbo cooker frying pan: $18

Walmart

This 4-quart cast aluminum pan from The Pioneer Woman is a special Walmart-exclusive Black Friday release. It offers a large four-quart capacity perfect for cooking family dinners and special holiday meals. It has a nonstick coating that makes it easy to clean and comes with a high-quality glass lid.

The pan is available in two colors; charcoal and linen. Both color options feature a gorgeous speckle design.

Why we like The Pioneer Woman Prairie Signature cast aluminum jumbo cooker

It features a vintage-inspired, all-over speckle design.

The pan is dishwasher-safe and easy to clean.

The cast aluminum material provides more even heat distribution.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-piece set: $109 ($20 off)



The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen -- and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."

Choose from three colors.

Why we like The Pioneer Woman 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set:

It has earned a 4.5-star rating from Walmart customers.

It offers an incredible value with 24 pieces for just $109.

The pots and pans feature a non-stick coating that makes clean-up quick and easy.

It's a great option for someone just starting to build their kitchen.

Ninja AF101 air fryer: $79: 39% off



Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $79 (regularly $130).

Why we like the Ninja AF101 air fryer:

This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.



It won't take up much counter space.



Philips 3200 series fully automatic espresso machine: 45% off



Philips via Amazon

The 4.2-star-rated Philips 3200 series espresso machine can make up to five black and milk-based coffee varieties at the touch of a button. Its LatteGo milk frother expertly froths your milk so that you can prepare silky smooth lattes and cappuccinos. This kitchen gadget even lets you adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage.

"This was our first super-automatic maker. I'm a fan of straight espresso and the shots are delicious and perfectly made every time," an Amazon reviewer says. "My wife likes cappuccinos and the milk frother works well. It is fairly easy to use with no difficult settings to figure out."

This Amazon Black Friday deal is one of our readers' favorite. Originally $1,000, you can get it at Amazon for $549.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0: $99 (34% off)

Our Place

The oven-safe Our Place Always Pan is popular with cooking enthusiasts and kitchen-decor lovers, thanks to its gorgeous design and versatility. Built to do the work of 10 cookware pieces, the Always Pan 2.0 can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.

It's versatile enough to handle several different cooking functions and just about any dish you would want to make. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

"I'm obsessed with this pan!" says one reviewer. "It has so much versatility in what I can cook! It is not as heavy as I would have thought but that does not mean it's not extremely durable!"

This gorgeous pan comes in your choice of 12 colors. It is available for $99 (regular $150) during the Our Place Black Friday sale.

KitchenAid 5.5-quart bowl-lift stand mixer: $249 (save $200)



Best Buy

Looking for a stand mixer for your holiday baking? Then check out this Best Buy Black Friday deal on a 5.5-quart KitchenAid stand mixer. The on-sale mixer offers 11 different mixing speeds that can fold, stir, beat, knead and shred ingredients. The mixer's three-point locking bowl provides added stability when mixing heavy, dense ingredients.

Get this top-rated stand mixer now for $249 at Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Why we like the KitchenAid bowl-lift stand mixer:

It comes with a dough hook, wire whip attachemt and a coated flat beater.

The bowl-lift mixer offers twice the power if KitchenAid's tilt-head mixers.

It has a 4.7-star rating on Best Buy's website.

Keurig K-Elite: 37% off



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," one verified purchaser on Amazon says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Black Friday toy deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to get some Christmas shopping done for all the boys and girls in your life. Here are our top toy finds.

The most popular toy of Christmas 2023: Barbie Dreamhouse: $139 (save 30%)

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a 3-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

It's likely to be one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the season, especially for young fans of the Barbie movie.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," an Amazon reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids says.

The 4.7-star-rated playset is on sale for $139 at Amazon and Walmart for Black Friday, reduced from $199.

24" Pikachu Plush: $25 (save 50%)

Walmart

This cute and cuddly Pikachu plushie is sure to be a hit with Pokemon fans -- it makes a great gift for Nintendo gamers. It stands an impressive 24 inches tall and is recommended for children ages 2 and up.

Normally $50, you can get this Pikachu plush for just $25 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, while supplies last. Other Pokemon characters are available, for $25 too. It's one of our absolute favorite Nintendo Black Friday deals for young kids (and kids at heart).

Black Friday sleep deals



It's a great time to buy a mattress or upgrade your bedding, especially if you're hosting any holiday guests. There are a ton of Black Friday online deals on a variety of mattresses and bedding options from popular sleep brands. You can save up to 40% off on a new mattress or shop pre-Black Friday deals on bedroom furniture right now.

Plufl: the dog bed for people: $200 off

Plufl via Amazon

It's a pet bed, but for people. Like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl.

According to the brand, the Plufl is designed to cradle away anxiety and calm your nervous system. It's made with orthopedic gel-infused memory foam and features 360 degrees of supportive plush pillow bolsters. The vegan fur exterior is machine washable, and the bed is completely free of mercury, lead, formaldehyde and phthalates.

Some have called the gigantic dog bed a "solution to a problem that doesn't exist." CBS Essentials managing editor Fox Van Allen firmly disagrees. "Not being able to cuddle up in a giant dog bed is a HUGE problem," he says.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna agreed, calling the Plufl "the softest and coziest place to take a nap or snuggle with your pup."

The Plufl typically retails for $499, but it's just for $299 with this Black Friday deal.

Why we like the Plufl:

It can be stored away when not in use.

It's great for children, college students and people who want an extra place to snuggle.

It's machine washable.

Nolah Evolution 15" mattress: 35% off

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Evolution is the brand's bestselling mattress. It features the brand's patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils, offering targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. It's equipped with a breathable cover and a heat-dissipating Euro topper to provide cushioning and cooling.

Right now when you buy this mattress you'll also receive two free Nolah squishy pillows.

Choose from seven sizes. This mattress shown is a queen.

Why we like the Nolah Evolution mattress:

The Evolution comes in three firmness levels, so you can choose the option that best meets your weight, sleep position and comfort preferences.



The Nolah Evolution pairs well with any adjustable base.



It includes a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress: 40% off

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. It's 40% off now. The 4.7-star-rated mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool.

"There are mornings I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep," a Nectar Sleep customer says. "I'm always overjoyed when that happens! That never happened on our previous (memory foam-topped) mattress. Also, the mattress breathes well."

Choose from seven sizes. The mattress pictured is a queen.

Why we like the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress:

It features heat-absorbent polyethylene fibers that help wick excess body heat away to promote cooler sleep.



It's made with phase change material that reacts to your body's changing temperature so you can stay comfortable.



The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

Casper Nova Hybrid mattress: 25% off

Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress features two layers of foam that create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The mattress is 20% off right. Choose from five sizes. The mattress shown is a queen.

"Extremely comfortable," a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress. "Does not shift weight when my partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied!"

Why we like the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress:

It features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time.

It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine.

Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.

Sobel Westex Sahara Nights pillow: 20% off



Amazon

These premium hotel-quality pillows are designed for back and stomach sleepers. The pillow is meant to maintain its shape throughout the night to keep you comfortable and supported. The bestselling standard-, queen- and king-size pillows are currently on sale for 20% off ahead of Black Friday. That's $48, reduced from $60 for a standard.

The pillow features a quilted 233-thread-count woven fabric exterior and a soft gel fiber fill that offers a comfortable, down-like feel.

Why we like the Sobel Westex Sahara Nights pillow:

Sobel Westex pillows offer hotel comfort at home.

The pillow is hypoallergenic.

They can provide neck support for side and back sleepers to reduce neck pain.

Buffy Cloud comforter: 25% off

Buffy

Buffy is a sustainable bedding brand known for its cloud-like cooling bedding. One of the most popular Buffy products is the Cloud comforter. It's a fluffy, hypoallergenic comforter that offers an airy feel. It's also an eco-friendly option -- the comforter is made with ultra-soft materials spun from recycled plastics (approximately 50 plastic bottles). It's machine washable.

"This comforter was exactly what I expected and exactly what I wanted. Like a fluffy, warm cloud. We bought two more," a reviewer on Buffy's website says.

The bestselling comforter is currently 25% off. Prices start at $94 for a full size comforter. The queen size, which is typically priced at $189, is now available for just $142. Shipping is free.

Brooklinen organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle: $277 (save 44%)

Brooklinen

It's a great time to buy an organic cotton bedding set from Brooklinen. The bedding retailer's organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle is 44% off right now. The 4.6-star-rated set includes a core sheet set with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, a duvet cover and 2 extra pillowcases.

Choose from seven colors. The set is available in full, queen, king and California king sizes. The price shown is for the queen set.

Why we like Brooklinen's organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle:

You get a ton of bang for your buck with this bundle -- it even includes a duvet cover.

The organic cotton sheets are crisp, breathable and feel like sleeping in your favorite button down.

Brooklinen's organic cotton sheets get softer with every wash.

Luna "Dreamland Delight" sherpa fleece weighted blanket: 46% off



Luna

This hypoallergenic fleece weighted blanket is filled with 15 pounds of microfiber and glass beads. This cozy sherpa blanket is machine washable and includes a two-year warranty. It's on sale now for $70 for Black Friday, reduced from $130.

"This is the coziest blanket ever," a Luna reviewer says. "I have to fight my cats to use it because they always want to be on it. I wasn't sure how I'd do with the weight but I got the best night of sleep I've ever gotten."

Why we like the Luna "Dreamland Delight" weighted blanket:

This blanket can fit a queen bed.

It's safe for people with allergies.

One side is covered in soft sherpa fleece, perfect for chilly fall nights.

It's machine washable.

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch blanket: $134 (save $25)



Big Blanket Co

Treat yourself to an extra-large, ultra-cozy blanket from Big Blanket Co. for less before Black Friday. The brand is known for its 10-foot by 10-foot big blankets. Right now, this blanket is on sale at $134, reduced from $159.

"These blankets are perfect," a reviewer raves. "The material is heavier and denser than most blankets, almost giving a weighted blanket feel but still being able to breathe. Not to mention they are sooooo so soft," they share. "The best part is if you want more weight, more warmth, more squish, there is plenty of blanket to double it up."

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna is also a big fan of this blanket. "I never knew that I needed a 10-foot blanket, but this Big Blanket Co blanket has been such a game changer," she says. "It's super soft and stretchy, and most of all spacious. It has a comfortable weight and doesn't slide off the bed while I sleep."

Why we like Big Blanket Co.'s Original Stretch blanket:

This blanket is made with temperature-regulating material.

This blanket is moisture-wicking and features four-way stretch.

Choose from 18 colors.

Black Friday travel deals



Top luggage brands aren't known for putting their influencer-favorite models on sale. But Black Friday 2023 is turning out to be an exception. Get ready for holiday travel with these hot luggage deals from Away, Amazon, Monos, Walmart and Beis.

Away The Aluminum collection: 20% off

Away

Away's upgraded aluminum edition offers a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa with the same features as the durable polycarbonate bags that put the brand on the map. Away also offers a warranty that covers damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers and other functional elements of the suitcases. This provides added peace of mind when splurging on pricier suitcases.

The aluminum version of Away luggage comes in four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-in. It's available in three metal tones: silver, onyx black and rose gold. The standard carry-on weighs 10.1 pounds, the medium-sized one weighs 10.6 pounds, the smaller check-in is 13.3 pounds and the larger version is 16 pounds. All are 20% off right now during the Away Black Friday sale.

Why we like Away aluminum luggage:

Away's 360-degree spinner wheels make these bags easy to roll through the airport.



Away's 360-degree spinner wheels make these bags easy to roll through the airport. The suitcasess feature a dual-lock for added security.



It's a fashionable and more affordable alternative to Rimowa luggage.

Monos Carry-On Pro: 20% off

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the Pro model of the Monos Carry-On, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets. The pocket fits laptops up to 16 inches and protects the laptop with the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate that is used for the rest of the suitcase.

The Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighs 7.8 lbs. It can hold enough for a two to five-day trip. It's currently 20% off (savings shown in cart).

"I really liked the overall feel and design of my carry on pro. Smooth and glided around with ease. I love the outer pocket for convenience," a reviewer shares.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Pro:

It can keep laptops safe with a dedicated laptop pocket and strong materials.

Like all Monos Carry-Ons, it includes a TSA-approved lock for extra security.

It can be purchased in a bundle set with other Monos products for extra savings.

Sunbee 3-piece hardshell luggage set with TSA locks: $205 off

Walmart

Prepare for your holiday travels with this incredible three-piece luggage deal at Walmart. This set includes 20-inch carry on luggage, plus 24- and 28-inch checked suitcases.

Regularly $300, you can pick up this set up for $95 with this Black Friday deal at Walmart. But hurry -- several colorways have already sold out.

What we like about this three-piece luggage set:

The set features TSA-approved locks

The 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels make walking through the airport a breeze.



Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: 53% off



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 53% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $66.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Beis Weekender bag: 25% off



Beis

Actress Shay Mitchell's luggage brand, Beis, has TikTok by storm. The bestselling Beis Weekender bag is on sale now for 25% off during the Beis Travel Black Friday sale.

"This is my new favorite travel bag," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "The zippered bottom compartment is perfect for storing wet bathing suits, shoes or dirty laundry."

Why we like the Beis Weekender bag:

It offers plenty of interior storage and organization with a one large zip pocket and two slip pockets.

It features a padded laptop sleeve,

It's bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and other travel essentials separate.

Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch carry-on: 56% off

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under seven pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 56% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.

Beis The Carry-On roller: 25% off

Beis

The Carry-On roller is a popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line and a steal at under $200 right now. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

The carry-on is on sale now for 25% off during the Beis Travel Black Friday sale.

Why we like the Beis The Carry-On roller:

It's available in seven stylish colors.

It expands up to two inches.

The carry-on features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels.

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.