Summer Entertainment
The hottest in TV, movies, music and more for summer 2014
Latest
-
Say hello to Chalice, a transgender superhero
AfterShock Comics breaks new ground with "Alters," the first title transgender hero
-
Chris Evans reacts to that Captain America news
If you thought you were upset by the news, imagine how the guy who plays Steve Rogers felt
-
Captain America goes bad
Long-time fans of Steve Rogers' ultimate patriot probably didn't see this one coming
-
2016 summer movie preview
"Captain America: Civil War" was just the beginning
-
Chris Pratt says he'll do 38 "Jurassic World" sequels
The star teases his return as raptor trainer in more dinosaur movies to come
-
What's in store this summer movie season
"Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Jurassic World," "Pitch Perfect 2" and more of what moviegoers can expect at the box office
-
Summer movies 2015
From "Avengers: Age of Ultron" to "Pitch Perfect 2" and "Magic Mike XXL," a look at all the big movies hitting theaters this season
-
Spotify names song of summer 2014
Spotify tallied up the songs with the most streams -- see which one snagged the top slot
-
Noel Fisher suits up for "Ninja Turtles"
The "Shameless" star shares details on becoming Michelangelo, nunchucks training and co-starring with Megan Fox and Will Arnett
-
Lollapalooza 2014
Lorde, Eminem, Outkast and Skrillex are just some of the performers at the 3-day Chicago music festival, now in its 10th year
-
Celebrate summer with our 11 favorite vacation movies
From "Sideways" to "Lost in Translation," here are our picks for movies about travel
-
How did "Sharknado 2" do in the ratings?
There was a lot of buzz leading up to "Sharknado 2: The Second One," but did it live up to the hype?
-
Stars react to "Sharknado 2: The Second One"
See what Ian Ziering, Luke Bryan and *NSYNC had to say about the Syfy sequel
-
New "Planet of the Apes" roars to $73M at box office
"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" has one of the summer's best debuts
-
The 13 hottest summer concert tours
From Beyonce to Bruno Mars, here are the shows to see this summer
-
Andy Serkis, Keri Russell talk new "Apes" sequel
Serkis told CBS News that "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" is "very much a movie for our times"
-
The 10 best beach movies to catch
From "Gidget" to "Point Break," check out the list of gnarly films that made our cut
-
The nine greatest sports films of all time
Complete your World Cup party with these great sports movie classics
-
"Transformers: Age of Extinction" has $100M debut
The fourth "Transformers" installment had the biggest opening for a movies so far this year
-
"Transformers: Age of Extinction" characters
Get up to speed on the Dinobots and all the other new characters from Michael Bay's fourth installment in the "Transformers" series
-
Expect a "twisted" summer of "Big Brother"
The CBS series will features some new twists and turns when it premieres on June 25
-
What will be the summer song of 2014?
Is it going to be "Fancy"? Or "Rude"? Or perhaps it's time to "Wiggle"? Check out this year's summer anthem contenders
-
Bonnaroo 2014 features a mix of performances
Elton John made a long-distance dedication, and Kanye West hit the stage roughly on time
-
Scenes from Bonnaroo 2014
Artists take to multiple stages at the annual music festival in Manchester, Tenn.
-
"22 Jump Street" tops box office
The R-rated comedy beat "How to Train Your Dragon 2" in a summertime battle of sequels