Steven Spielberg on "Disclosure Day" and alien visitations As a child, Steven Spielberg stared at a meteor shower on a wondrous starry night and began his love affair with the sky. The director of the classic "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" has returned to the sci-fi genre with "Disclosure Day," which imagines closely-held secrets surrounding alien visitations. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about UAP/UFO phenomena, the paranormal, and his own beliefs regarding intelligent life beyond Earth.