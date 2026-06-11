India voices "strong protest" over 3 of its mariners being killed in U.S. strikes on oil tankers

Three Indian sailors were killed in a U.S. strike on a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman Tuesday, according to India's shipping minister.

U.S. Central Command accused the ship of violating the ongoing naval blockade of Iran's ports and associated vessels, saying in a statement that the engine room of the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello oil tanker was fired on after the crew "repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces."

New Delhi's shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Thursday that three Indian seafarers — who were initially reported missing — have died, and their bodies had been identified.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello," he said in a statement. "This is a profound loss to our maritime family."

The deceased sailors were identified as Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya and Patnala Suresh. India's ANI news agency aired video of Chaurasiya's father Rami breaking down in tears as he described receiving the news of his son's death.

U.S. Central Command published footage of a strike on the M/T Settebello oil tanker on June 9, 2026 CENTCOM

"We want to know the full truth of what happened," Sharma's grandfather told the Press Trust of India. "Our hearts are shattered."

The Indian Express reported that Aditya had told his father the ship received two warnings from the U.S. Navy in the two weeks before the strike took place.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry condemned attacks on ships in a statement Wednesday, saying "the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome."

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," the ministry said.

On Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's government had summoned a senior U.S. diplomat to register a "strong protest," adding that India expected the U.S. to "take due note."

The Settebello was one of at least three tankers hit by U.S. strikes in the Gulf of Oman this week. On Thursday, CENTOM said it had disabled the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer for "attempting to transport Iranian oil."

U.S. forces fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions," according to a statement posted by CENTCOM on social media.

On Monday, CENTCOM said it had disabled the Palau-flagged M/T Marivex, which is sanctioned by the U.S., because it was "attempting to sail to an Iranian port".

A video sent to CBS News by a crew member on the ship appeared to show smoke coming from the vessel, with another vessel seen nearby.

At least nine ships have been disabled for not complying with U.S. forces since the blockade on Iran was initiated on April 13, according to CENTCOM.