Woman faces murder charges in killing of American diplomat in Myanmar

A Thai woman appeared in a Myanmar court on Thursday to answer charges of murder in the killing of an American diplomat in Yangon, according to two attorneys familiar with the case.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was charged with murder as well as a charge under the country's immigration code that applies to any foreign national who commits a crime in Myanmar, according to one of the attorneys.

It was not clear whether she entered a plea or had legal representation during the hearing in Kamayut Township Court. She faces the possibility of a sentence ranging from 10 years in prison to the death penalty if she is convicted of murder.

Both lawyers spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid possible repercussions from authorities in Myanmar's military-run government.

The diplomat was found dead May 11 at the Sakura Residence & Hotel, a facility popular with diplomats, business people and other international visitors that is about 1 mile from the American Embassy, according to one of the attorneys. He had suffered stab wounds to the head and neck.

The U.S. State Department confirmed the death, but refused to provide further information, including the name of the diplomat.

The military seized power from democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, giving rise to widespread protests that have expanded into a bloody civil war in Myanmar, which is also known as Burma.

Authorities rarely speak with the media, and the police investigating the case, the prison where the suspect is believed to be being held, and the court where she made her appearance all refused to comment.

Officials at the State Department's Asia Pacific Media Hub on Thursday referred questions as to whether American observers were sent to the court appearance to the U.S. Embassy in Myanmar. The embassy repeated the State Department's original statement on the death, and referred other questions to local Myanmar authorities.

Thailand's foreign ministry has said it is providing consular assistance to the woman in custody, but said it had no immediate information on whether it had helped her with legal assistance at her hearing on Thursday.

It referred further questions to its embassy in Myanmar, which refused to comment by phone and did not respond to an email.