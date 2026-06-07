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Tony Awards winners list for 2026: Live updates

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Jordan Freiman
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Jordan Freiman is a news editor for CBSNews.com. He covers breaking news, trending stories, sports and crime. Jordan has previously worked at Spin and Death and Taxes.
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What to know about the 2026 Tony Awards

  • "The Lost Boys" and "Schmigadoon" came into the night tied for the most nominations, with 12 each. "Ragtime" was in second place with 11 nods.
  • Pop star P!nk is hosting for the first time, and the ceremony's list of presenters includes stars like Adrien Brody, Bowen Yang, Billy Crystal and Ariana DeBose.   
  • Sunday's show will feature a star-studded performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Chicago," along with performances from each of the shows nominated for Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical.
  • The ceremony is being held Sunday, June 7, from 8-11 p.m. ET, at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and is being broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

See the winners in each category below. This story will be updated as they are announced.

 

Best Direction of a Musical

  • Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — Winner
  • Michael Arden, "The Lost Boys"
  • Lear deBessonet, "Ragtime"
  • Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!"
  • Tim Jackson, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Laurie Metcalf, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'" — Winner
  • Betsy Aidem, "Liberation"
  • Marylouise Burke, "The Balusters"
  • Aya Cash, "Giant"
  • June Squibb, "Marjorie Prime"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

  • John Lithgow, "Giant" — Winner
  • Will Harrison, "Punch"
  • Nathan Lane, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'"
  • Daniel Radcliffe, "Every Brilliant Thing"
  • Mark Strong, "Oedipus"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Choreography

  • Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — Winner
  • Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!"
  • Ellenore Scott, "Ragtime"
  • Ani Taj, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
  • Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, "The Lost Boys"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Scenic Design of a Play

  • Chloe Lamford, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'" — Winner
  • Hildegard Bechtler, "Oedipus"
  • Takeshi Kata, "Bug"
  • David Korins, "Dog Day Afternoon"
  • David Rockwell, "Fallen Angels"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • Dane Laffrey, "The Lost Boys" — Winner
  • dots, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
  • Soutra Gilmour, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
  • Rachel Hauck, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
  • Scott Pask, "Schmigadoon!"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, "The Lost Boys" — Winner
  • Kevin Adams, "Chess"
  • Jane Cox, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
  • Donald Holder, "Schmigadoon!"
  • Adam Honoré, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
  • Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), "Ragtime"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • Jack Knowles, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'" — Winner
  • Isabella Byrd, "Dog Day Afternoon"
  • Natasha Chivers, "Oedipus"
  • Stacey Derosier, "August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone'"
  • Heather Gilbert, "Bug"
  • Heather Gilbert, "The Fear of 13"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Orchestrations

  • Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, "Schmigadoon!" — Winner
  • Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, "The Lost Boys"
  • Lux Pyramid, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
  • Brian Usifer, "Chess"
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Mikaal Sulaiman, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'" — Winner
  • Justin Ellington, "August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone'"
  • Tom Gibbons, "Oedipus"
  • Lee Kinney, "The Fear of 13"
  • Josh Schmidt, "Bug"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • Kai Harada, "Ragtime" — Winner
  • Kai Harada, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
  • Adam Fisher, "The Lost Boys"
  • Brian Ronan, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
  • Walter Trarbach, "Schmigadoon!"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • Qween Jean, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — Winner
  • Linda Cho, "Ragtime"
  • Linda Cho, "Schmigadoon!"
  • Ryan Park, "The Lost Boys"
  • David I. Reynoso, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Costume Design of a Play

  • Jeff Mahshie, "Fallen Angels" — Winner
  • Brenda Abbandandolo, "Dog Day Afternoon"
  • Qween Jean, "Liberation"
  • Emilio Sosa, "The Balusters"
  • Paul Tazewell, "August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone'"
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Book of a Musical

  • "Schmigadoon!," Cinco Paul — Winner
  • "The Lost Boys," David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
  • "Titaníque," Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue
  • "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)," Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
By Jordan Freiman
 

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

  • "Schmigadoon!," Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul — Winner
  • "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman,'" Music: Caroline Shaw
  • "August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone,'" Music: Steve Bargonetti
  • "The Lost Boys," Music & Lyrics: The Rescues
  • "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)," Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
By Jordan Freiman

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