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Tony Awards winners list for 2026: Live updates
What to know about the 2026 Tony Awards
- "The Lost Boys" and "Schmigadoon" came into the night tied for the most nominations, with 12 each. "Ragtime" was in second place with 11 nods.
- Pop star P!nk is hosting for the first time, and the ceremony's list of presenters includes stars like Adrien Brody, Bowen Yang, Billy Crystal and Ariana DeBose.
- Sunday's show will feature a star-studded performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Chicago," along with performances from each of the shows nominated for Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical.
- The ceremony is being held Sunday, June 7, from 8-11 p.m. ET, at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and is being broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
See the winners in each category below. This story will be updated as they are announced.
Best Direction of a Musical
- Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — Winner
- Michael Arden, "The Lost Boys"
- Lear deBessonet, "Ragtime"
- Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!"
- Tim Jackson, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Laurie Metcalf, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'" — Winner
- Betsy Aidem, "Liberation"
- Marylouise Burke, "The Balusters"
- Aya Cash, "Giant"
- June Squibb, "Marjorie Prime"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- John Lithgow, "Giant" — Winner
- Will Harrison, "Punch"
- Nathan Lane, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'"
- Daniel Radcliffe, "Every Brilliant Thing"
- Mark Strong, "Oedipus"
Best Choreography
- Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — Winner
- Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!"
- Ellenore Scott, "Ragtime"
- Ani Taj, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
- Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, "The Lost Boys"
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Chloe Lamford, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'" — Winner
- Hildegard Bechtler, "Oedipus"
- Takeshi Kata, "Bug"
- David Korins, "Dog Day Afternoon"
- David Rockwell, "Fallen Angels"
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Dane Laffrey, "The Lost Boys" — Winner
- dots, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
- Soutra Gilmour, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
- Rachel Hauck, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
- Scott Pask, "Schmigadoon!"
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, "The Lost Boys" — Winner
- Kevin Adams, "Chess"
- Jane Cox, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
- Donald Holder, "Schmigadoon!"
- Adam Honoré, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
- Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), "Ragtime"
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Jack Knowles, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'" — Winner
- Isabella Byrd, "Dog Day Afternoon"
- Natasha Chivers, "Oedipus"
- Stacey Derosier, "August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone'"
- Heather Gilbert, "Bug"
- Heather Gilbert, "The Fear of 13"
Best Orchestrations
- Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, "Schmigadoon!" — Winner
- Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, "The Lost Boys"
- Lux Pyramid, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
- Brian Usifer, "Chess"
- Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Mikaal Sulaiman, "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'" — Winner
- Justin Ellington, "August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone'"
- Tom Gibbons, "Oedipus"
- Lee Kinney, "The Fear of 13"
- Josh Schmidt, "Bug"
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Kai Harada, "Ragtime" — Winner
- Kai Harada, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
- Adam Fisher, "The Lost Boys"
- Brian Ronan, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
- Walter Trarbach, "Schmigadoon!"
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Qween Jean, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — Winner
- Linda Cho, "Ragtime"
- Linda Cho, "Schmigadoon!"
- Ryan Park, "The Lost Boys"
- David I. Reynoso, "Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show'"
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Jeff Mahshie, "Fallen Angels" — Winner
- Brenda Abbandandolo, "Dog Day Afternoon"
- Qween Jean, "Liberation"
- Emilio Sosa, "The Balusters"
- Paul Tazewell, "August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone'"
Best Book of a Musical
- "Schmigadoon!," Cinco Paul — Winner
- "The Lost Boys," David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
- "Titaníque," Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue
- "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)," Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- "Schmigadoon!," Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul — Winner
- "Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman,'" Music: Caroline Shaw
- "August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone,'" Music: Steve Bargonetti
- "The Lost Boys," Music & Lyrics: The Rescues
- "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)," Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan