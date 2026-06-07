An exhibit fit for a queen: The fashion of Elizabeth II During her lifetime, and her 70-year reign as Britain's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II's wardrobe was as important diplomatically as any speech she gave. A new exhibition on view at Buckingham Palace in London, "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style," is the most comprehensive look at her wardrobe, covering every decade of her life. Correspondent Alina Cho pays a visit, and also talks with fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu about how the Queen inspired his work.