In a tough economy, many U.S. teachers are forced to work second jobs

Plainfield, New Jersey — From the time she was a child, Christine Regal of Plainfield, New Jersey, knew she wanted to be a teacher.

"I just love working with kids," the 54-year-old Regal told CBS News. "I love the kids. I mean, I've been teaching for 26 years, and I still remain in contact with a lot of them."

But that devotion to her craft requires quite a few side hustles to pay the bills. Regal does breakfast and lunch duty at the elementary school where she teaches. She tutors students after school and works part-time at the Cheesecake Factory.

According to the annual Walton Family Foundation‑Gallup Teaching for Tomorrow report released in March, 21% of K-12 public school teachers surveyed said they were struggling financially, and 71% of teachers surveyed said they work at least one second job.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that the Consumer Price Index rose in May at an annual rate of 4.2%, the highest such inflation rate since April 2023.

"I'm getting hit everywhere," Regal said of her financial struggles. "Just this past weekend, it cost me $70 to put gas in my car. Last night, I went grocery shopping, two bags of groceries, $160. That's where I'm getting hit."

When school lets out for the summer, Regal says she will continue waitressing for extra cash. She also has to budget for school supplies. She usually spends up to $1,500 per year of her own money to supplement her classroom.

"Luckily, I have a co-teacher where we split everything, but I know she's feeling a hit herself and we've already had conversations, like, we're going to have to probably take it easy, especially with her, because she just has a new baby."

Regal, who is single, says she will "probably" retire at age 60.

"I'm going to just keep hustling and just keep putting money away, and then pray that when I hit 60, that things will be a lot different."