Vance Boelter expected to plead guilty to federal charges in Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Vance Boelter, the man accused of a deadly attack on Minnesota lawmakers, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges Thursday morning.

A new letter shows that the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Daniel Rosen, requested a change-of-plea hearing in the case.

Boelter, 58, previously pleaded not guilty. He is facing six federal charges, including two counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearms violations in the June 14, 2025, shootings, which killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounded Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Justice said it would not seek the death penalty against Boelter, which, according to Wednesday's letter, is part of a proposed plea agreement.

"The Attorney General has authorized and directed the government not to seek the death penalty against Defendant Vance Luther Boelter in accordance with the terms delineated in a proposed plea agreement," the letter reads, in part.

Boelter also faces state charges, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of felony cruelty to an animal and impersonating an officer. A guilty verdict for one of the first-degree murder charges carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Hoffman family has filed a lawsuit against Boelter, which accuses him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and negligence per se, according to the civil complaint.