David Begnaud honors his former teacher who's retiring after decades of teaching
CBS News contributor David Begnaud surprises his former teacher and mentor, who has made an impact on countless lives through her decades in the classroom.
For 10 months, students at Tulane University worked to design and build a tiny home for a member of their community in need. The home is just 440 square feet, but its impact is immeasurable.
Dick Kazan is dedicated to sharing a simple message that makes a big difference in people's daily lives, but he didn't always have that perspective.
Through his actions and words, Judge Frank Caprio has shown that compassion and kindness can make a significant difference in people's lives.
Now 11 years old, Quentin Hines Jr. started his lawn care journey when he was just 8.
Displaying not a shred of anxiety, Pixar's "Inside Out 2" has rung up $1.4 billion at the box office since its June release.
Thousands of protesters descended on Washington, chanting "Free, Free Palestine," and some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu's speech.
The threshold for joining the top 1% of earners has jumped in the last year, thanks partially to higher incomes for the wealthy.
COVID is spiking across the country, but why? CBS News medical contributor Dr. Céline Gounder explains why July is seeing increased cases.
The latest updates on active fires across the U.S., including historical data, future risk areas, costs and more.
A man got severe burns from walking barefoot on sand dunes in Death Valley, where air temperatures were 123 degrees and the ground was much hotter.
While the explosion was considered small, it unleashed "a massive amount of rocks and dirt" that shattered a fence and killed nearby trees.
Roger Allan Holmberg Sr. was charged with assault after hitting his wife on the head aboard an Alaska Airlines flight.
Dozens of major fires were burning across Oregon under record-breaking dry conditions as the state entered its 76th day without rain.
Prices for used versions of these SUVs typically range between $21,000 - $38,000 nationwide at dealerships.
It is the second recent recall for BMW, which earlier this month recalled nearly 400,000 vehicles over potentially dangerous airbags.
Chaos is easing for Delta Air Lines passengers after the global CrowdStrike outage forced the carrier to scratch thousands of flights.
FBI Director Christopher Wray is facing questions from the House Judiciary Committee about the bureau's investigation into the Trump assassination attempt.
The group says they're reviewing the request, but that their effort to engage with Haley voters "will not be suppressed."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in his new podcast that President Joe Biden's announcement that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race took him by surprise.
Campaign finance records show Donald Trump donated twice to reelect Kamala Harris as attorney general of California more than a decade ago.
One French sports official says "nothing has been put into place" by Paris Olympics organizers to avoid or handle a potential coronavirus outbreak.
A listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meats has killed two people and sickened 28 others across 12 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The rankings, from the American College of Sports Medicine and the Elevance Health Foundation, are based on 33 health indicators, including different health behaviors and outcomes.
These pigs breathe air and drink water that's better filtered against contaminants than what's required for people. Even their feed gets disinfected.
Coach Bev Priestman said she will not coach the team's first game against New Zealand after two incidents where people affiliated with Canada's team appeared to fly drones over the opponents' practice sessions.
Trash balloons launched from North Korea landed at a U.S. Army garrison and inside the South Korean presidential compound.
Doctors are rushing to reattach the leg of Australian surfer Kai McKenzie after he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday.
Actor Josh Hartnett is known for his roles in popular movies like "The Virgin Suicides," "Black Hawk Down" and "Oppenheimer." Now, he's starring in the new thriller, "Trap," where he plays a seemingly loving father who takes his daughter to a concert. His character quickly realizes the concert is an elaborate setup for police to catch a serial killer. The twist is Hartnett's character is the serial killer, or at least appears to be.
Creator of the former HBO show remarked on the similarities between its fictional storyline and current political reality.
Rapper and sports fan Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic flame through the suburb of Saint-Denis, north of Paris.
Actor Matthew Macfadyen opened up about his new role in Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the therapeutic experience of playing Tom Wambsgans in "Succession."
Meta says it's cracking down on sextortion scams occurring on its platform, removing more than 60,000 accounts connected to scams mostly out of Nigeria. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi breaks down the move to curb bad actors on the social media platform.
CrowdStrike released details about the cause of an outage that took down computers across the globe, blaming "problematic content data."
From labor shortages to environmental impacts, farmers are looking to AI to help revolutionize the agriculture industry. One California startup, Farm-ng, is tapping into the power of AI and robotics to perform a wide range of tasks, including seeding, weeding and harvesting.
Meta says it's rooted out 63,000 accounts from Nigeria that were attempting to target adult U.S. men with the financial scam.
In June, a Russian disinformation network targeted European Union countries ahead of the EU Parliament elections. Now, U.S. officials warn that Russia could attempt to influence the 2024 election with propaganda posts. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga shows us some of the Kremlin's disinformation tactics online.
"Dark oxygen" refers to the oxygen created by nodules of metal on the ocean floor.
Earth sizzled to its hottest day ever measured by humans Monday, beating a record set the day before, the European climate service Copernicus says.
Crews continued to battle wildfires across the western U.S. on Tuesday. The Lone Rock fire began about 140 miles east of Portland, Oregon, more than a week ago and is only 40% contained. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti is in California, where investigators are working to determine the cause of another fire.
So far this year, there have been more than 1,000 reports of tornadoes in the U.S. For communities destroyed by a tornado, the rebuilding unfolds after the attention fades. Dave Malkoff explains.
Because of the odd crime scene, Stephen Smith's mother never believed that it was a hit-and-run. Now a team of high-profile lawyers and forensic experts are helping her get answers.
A U.S. Army employee was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing almost $109 million in military grant money to fund a lavish lifestyle.
The gunman who shot at former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, fired eight times in under six seconds before he was shot and killed, according to an analysis by audio experts and CBS News. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle recently stepped down from her post after testifying on Capitol Hill about her agency's security failures during the event. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.
Brian Kohberger is charged with fatally stabbing students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13, 2022.
The Chandra X-ray observatory was launched on July 23, 1999.
The cosmos is providing a full moon for the 55th anniversary of the first lunar landing this weekend, and plenty of other events honor Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's giant leap.
This weekend marks 55 years since the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Retired NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao joins CBS News to look back on the small step for man and giant leap for mankind.
The full moon, also known as the Thunder Moon, will last three days, peaking on Sunday morning.
NASA says the Deorbit Vehicle will drive the lab to a controlled re-entry and breakup in 2030 to close out three decades of operation.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.
A teenager's murder in Lowell, Massachusetts, goes unsolved for more than 40 years -- were the clues there all along?
The actor, recipient of a lifetime achievement Academy Award, was renowned for such films as "MASH," "Klute," "Don't Look Now," "Ordinary People," and "The Hunger Games."
The Illinois mom wrote, "If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim." Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick's arrest.
Vice President Kamala Harris is riding a wave of viral trends and memes as she pursues the Democratic nomination for president. Most notably, Harris is now being connected with the Gen Z "brat" movement, which was made popular by singer Charli xcx's new album. Kalen Allen, a content creator who has participated in social media strategy sessions with the Biden administration, joins CBS News with more on the Harris campaign's success online.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress for the fourth time Wednesday, detailing Israel's mission to eradicate Hamas. CBS News' foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports on Israelis' reactions to Netanyahu's address and intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis fact checks some of the prime minister's claims.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the gunman who carried out the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump searched on Google, "How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?" a week before the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. The search was in reference to Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who shot and killed President John F. Kennedy in 1963. Wray testified at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.