At least 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in mass shooting in Midland, Texas, officials say
At least one person is dead and several others have been wounded in a shooting in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, according to Mayor Lori Blong, who said there were 11 known victims.
She said the suspect was "contained," but did not provide details.
Nine victims are being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital, with four still in surgery and five currently stable, the hospital told CBS affiliate KOSA.
Midland Police Chief Greg Snow said in a social media post that officers heard gunfire coming from a building in the southwestern part of the city and they quickly secured the area.
"Armored units were deployed, and partner agencies assisted in the response," Snow said on Facebook. "Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing."
"We are aware of the ongoing incident near Industrial Avenue and Wall Street," the city wrote on its Facebook page. "At this time, public safety personnel are actively responding, and we ask the public to avoid the area until further notice. Our priority is the safety of our residents and first responders."
This is a developing story and will be updated.