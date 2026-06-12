Watch CBS News
Politics

Pentagon releases new batch of UFO files, with dozens more documents and videos

By
Stefan Becket
Managing Editor, Digital Politics
Stefan Becket is a managing editor of politics for CBSNews.com. Stefan has covered national politics for more than a decade and helps oversee a team covering the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court, immigration and federal law enforcement.
Read Full Bio
Stefan Becket

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Washington — The Pentagon on Friday released a new group of documents and videos related to UFOs, the third release since the government began a wave of new disclosures last month.

The latest batch of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) includes 53 documents and 10 images from the CIA, FBI, NASA and the Pentagon, along with six videos and three NASA audio recordings. The videos show orb-like objects in the sky, while a set of images and clips offer "artistic interpretations" of reported sightings.

The Pentagon uploaded the files to its UFO website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue