Pentagon releases new batch of UFO files, with dozens more documents and videos

Washington — The Pentagon on Friday released a new group of documents and videos related to UFOs, the third release since the government began a wave of new disclosures last month.

The latest batch of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) includes 53 documents and 10 images from the CIA, FBI, NASA and the Pentagon, along with six videos and three NASA audio recordings. The videos show orb-like objects in the sky, while a set of images and clips offer "artistic interpretations" of reported sightings.

The Pentagon uploaded the files to its UFO website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.