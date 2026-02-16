A conversation between two strangers led to a single wedding dress helping 13 brides

What started as a spontaneous offer between two strangers has turned into a sisterhood between 13 brides — with a single wedding dress helping all of their dreams come true.

A decade ago, Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, was out for a hike when she struck up a conversation with Nataly Dawn, who was newly engaged.

"In that moment, I don't know why, I said, 'Oh, well, you should wear my wedding dress,'" Blakely said.

Dawn said she didn't know what to say and told Blakely she was set on dress shopping with her mom.

A year went by, and then Blakely heard from Dawn. When Dawn got her dress back from alterations, she said they had messed it up. Her wedding was in just a few days, and she wanted to know if Blakely's offer to borrow her dress still stood.

The dress was then overnighted to Dawn.

"They're buttoning up the back and … you look up afterwards, there's this moment of how like ... how does this fit so perfectly," Dawn said.

"Sisterhood of the traveling wedding dress"

It kick-started a chain of events over the next 10 years.

"I turned to my team and said, 'Let's put it on my Instagram,' and the sisterhood of the traveling wedding dress started," Blakely said.

Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, offered her wedding dress to a newly-engaged bride a decade ago. Now the "traveling wedding dress" has been worn by 13 brides and never altered. CBS News

LeJeanne Thomas joined the sisterhood in 2020 after the store she bought her wedding dress from shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, 13 brides have worn the dress. It was cleaned, repaired, passed along and has never been altered.

Ten years after Blakely loaned her dress to Dawn, the two finally met again. Thomas joined them.

"I just love that we all have this connection. I love that we are like … a part of a story that makes people feel good, but also sparks a thought for them on honoring that voice, that inner voice, whatever that is," Blakely said.

She hopes it inspires other brides to consider paying it forward.

"I feel like philanthropy or giving back or making a difference in people's lives can happen in really small ways," she said.