91-year-old husband sings to wife with dementia and how one child's jokes show love's lasting strength

CBS News contributor David Begnaud's latest "Dear David" segment showcases two heartwarming stories of resilience sent by viewers: a Houston couple's 66-year musical love story and a Louisiana girl's mission to support her sister.

A love song through time

In Houston, Texas, Jerome and Agnes Bourgeois have found a timeless way to celebrate 66 years of marriage.

Each anniversary, Jerome serenades his wife, a tradition that's become even more meaningful with time.

"I'll try to sing through 'Wind Beneath My Wings' without falling apart," he said.

Their love story began in 1959, when Agnes married Jerome, who had just $90 to his name. She supported him through college as he worked his way up to become a music teacher, a principal, and eventually a school superintendent.

About 10 years ago, Agnes was diagnosed with vascular dementia. Since then, Jerome has been her full-time caretaker.

"From her being the wind beneath my wings, I have become her provider and caregiver," he said.

When vocal cord atrophy later threatened to take away his ability to sing, Jerome, 91, said he felt lost.

"It made me feel kind of lonely, because I always had that voice as a partner," he said.

Determined not to give up, he spent seven months in therapy at TIRR Memorial Hermann to regain his voice.

That perseverance paid off during their most recent anniversary. Jerome sang to Agnes once again, his voice sparking brief but joyful moments of recognition. As he finished his serenade, Agnes smiled and replied softly, "I love you, so it's okay."

A joke with a purpose

In Louisiana, 9-year-old Nora Vaughn has turned laughter into a mission of love. Her 14-year-old sister, Susie, was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder with no known cure, at age 3, inspiring Nora to take action.

"I was raising money for Rett syndrome because I want her to be able to talk, walk stably, and use her hands," Nora said.

Her mother, Erin, described the deep bond between the sisters.

"They're two little goofballs," she said. "She really makes Susie laugh like nobody else can and is such a comfort to her."

She said that together they confront the daily challenges they face.

"It affects everything," she said. "We feed her, we bathe her, we take her to the toilet. She can walk a little, but you have to be around her to make sure that she's not gonna suddenly fall."

At a school event, Nora even thanked Susie for letting her make her laugh, saying it made her feel better, too.

To support her cause, Nora set up a joke stand in her front yard, complete with a QR code for donations to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust. Her repertoire of jokes, from "What do you call a dog magician? A Labra-cadabra-dor!" to "What did the mommy volcano say to the baby volcano? I lava you," has helped her raise nearly $1,000 for research.

