Daughter honors mother's legacy of kindness with birthday celebration instead of funeral

Gayle Noble wasn't famous, but she was unforgettable — because her kindness was.

Noble, who died in June, would have turned 79 this year. Instead of holding a funeral, her daughter, Nisse Noble, threw a birthday party to celebrate her mother's life and her legacy of what the family called "aggressive kindness."

The celebration in Oceanside, California featured bacon and a lineup of sweet treats, just as Noble would have wanted. Poster boards charted her life as a girl, mother, wife and scientist who held patents. One woman carried a laptop through the room, live-streaming the party so people in Dubai, Australia and India could join in.

"She will not take no for an answer," Nisse Noble said. "She's going to give you more than you asked for. And it's gonna be her way. This is what I mean by the aggressive kindness. Like she just can't help it, she just wants to give."

For seven years, nearly every week, Noble made her rounds to Trader Joe's, the post office and UPS, delivering homemade treats to workers.

"She'll tell us you have such a hard job. I know what you're going through, I've done it before and here's some muffins to get you through the day," said UPS worker Bryce Phenicie.

Brian Lurcott of Costco remembered how Noble's generosity nearly got employees in trouble.

"We're not supposed to accept gratuities or cookies," he said. "And she would sometimes literally throw them in our direction and say, all right, we'll see you tomorrow. And she did that every day."

As her acts of kindness spread, Nisse Noble eventually built her mother a home online called "Planet Gayle." The community drew hundreds of thousands of followers who said Gayle made them feel less alone and more like themselves.

"Through learning how to love her, through learning who she is and just accepting her for who she is, so many people have been able to do the same," Nisse Noble said. "Not only do I feel a huge sense of peace and growth, but there are hundreds of thousands of people across the world that are feeling that too."

One of Noble's last outings was to the hospital. Despite being in pain, she couldn't help but bring treats for the nurses.

The relationship between mother and daughter wasn't always easy, but caregiving and Noble's Alzheimer's diagnosis brought them closer.

"As she disappeared more, in some ways, I felt like I got to see her soul more. I got to see her heart," Nisse Noble said.

Loida Baskins, who knew Noble from Oceanside Senior Living, summed up her impact simply.

"She taught me how to be patient, how to love. And always giving even in her deathbed," Baskins said.

