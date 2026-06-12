Trump says U.S. killed Tren de Aragua leader in airstrike

The U.S. military has killed the alleged leader of Venezuela-based gang Tren de Aragua, President Trump announced Friday.

The president said on Truth Social that U.S. Southern Command carried out a "swift and lethal kinetic strike" to "successfully execute" Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Niño Guerrero. The mission was "closely coordinated" with the Venezuelan government.

His social media post included a video that showed a projectile hitting a building, causing it to erupt in flames.

"Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong," Mr. Trump wrote.

A video posted to Truth Social by President Trump on June 12, 2026, in connection with the killing of Tren de Aragua leader Niño Guerrero. President Trump / Truth Social

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.