Man describes how a coach's impromptu decision changed his life: "He ... invested in me when no one else did"

A man says a single decision by his former coach changed his life and helped him not only learn how to believe in himself, but how to pass that on to other people.

Chris Wurl described himself as "a scrawny kid … really socially awkward" and said he didn't believe in himself when entering high school. Wurl played baseball, but added he "wasn't that amazing."

Wurl said he was recommended to Joe Yager's gym in Champaign, Illinois. But when Wurl and his father showed up, it was "invite only," Yager said.

"And I look over and there's a man standing there with his son and they were like, 'We're here for training,'" Yager recalled.

Initially, Yager told Wurl and his father that the gym didn't have space for the teen — but as the two walked out, Yager said "something occurred to me … I said, 'Hey, wait a minute.'"

That single moment would end up creating positive change in not only Wurl's athletic abilities, but his self-confidence and beyond.

"He kind of invested in me when no one else did," Wurl said of Yager. He also said, "I was very introverted, very shy, not the type of person who would go up to someone and say, 'Hey, would you please help me?' He was the one that lent out that hand and was like, 'Hey, I can help you.'"

Wurl trained with Yager in his corner. He made the varsity team and the starting lineup.

"As that confidence started to come through sports, you really just saw his whole personality just really come alive," Yager said. "I was like, 'OK, I think this kid can do even bigger and better things.'"

Emotional reunion

Now 23 years old, Wurl earned his master's degree in sports studies in May, and for the past two years, he has been filming and editing game tape for the Tulane University football team.

"Look at where I was then and look at where I am now," Wurl said. "I try to spread that as much as I can to other people, that everyone has a place in this world, no matter who you are."

Over Zoom, Wurl told Yager he could have turned him away when he showed up at his gym years ago.

"You lent me a hand at a point where I didn't really have much direction. Thank you so much for everything you've done for me," he told Yager.

But for Yager, he's grateful for Wurl.

"It's kids like you that give me an opportunity to coach and if it wasn't for you … what would I be doing?"