89-year-old man in hospice gets his wish to attend one more Kentucky Derby

An 89-year-old Kentucky Derby super fan in hospice care was granted a special wish — to make it to one more race.

This past weekend marked the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, and Bob Weihe had been to 79 in a row. CBS News contributor David Begnaud posted a video online in an attempt to get Weihe a ticket.

Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, granted the Louisville native's wish.

On Saturday, Weihe, who is often confined to his bed, was ready to go. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered to send him off to attend his 80th Kentucky Derby.

His wife Barbara and sons Mark and Scott joined him for the event, along with Weihe's caretaker and a family friend.

At Churchill Downs, Weihe was welcomed as a VIP and taken to a seat directly in front of the leaderboard with an unobstructed view of the finish line. He got a personal welcome from track president Mike Anderson.

"I've only been here 30 years," Anderson told Weihe. "I can't imagine 80! That's terrific."

Weihe asked Anderson for just one thing: a program signed by the winning trainer and jockey to add to his collection.

Even though Weihe attended decades of races, this one was historic to experience. Cherie DeVaux became the first woman trainer to win the Derby as Golden Tempo came from behind to cross the finish line first.

Earlier in the day, Weihe had also chosen three specific horses – 1, 19 and 22 – and when the race was finished the top three finishers were all three of Weihe's picks – 19, 1 and 22.

Following the race, Churchill Downs official Darren Rogers helped fulfill Weihe's request by getting the program signed by DeVaux and jockey Jose Ortiz.

"It's very emotional, because the Kentucky Derby is part of the fabric of the people here in Louisville, the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Rogers said. "Derby Bob is what the derby is all about."

Begnaud later delivered the program to Weihe's home.

Barbara Weihe said she was thankful for the effort to get her husband to one more Derby.

"I'm 89 years old and have never been to the Derby like this. It's wonderful you all did so much for him," she said.