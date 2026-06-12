1 killed, 22 injured in Virginia church tent collapse

One person was killed and 22 more were injured Friday after a tent collapsed due to severe weather at a church in a small community in Virginia, local officials said.

The incident occurred Friday night during an outdoor service at East Lake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia.

Eleven people were transported to local hospitals, and 11 others were treated on the scene for minor injuries, Bedford County officials said. One person died at the scene.

Bedford County classified the incident as a mass casualty event.

East Lake Community Church Pastor Troy Keaton said in a social media post that "one of our dear brothers suﬀered a fatal injury."

"Our church family suﬀered a great tragedy tonight after an outdoor tent collapsed during a celebration service for our 20th anniversary," Keaton said in a Facebook post. "Just as I had walked to the stage to release people to their cars a burst of wind picked up the tent."

Bedford County officials said that prior to the tent collapse, a severe storm cell moved through the area, bringing heavy rain, lightning and strong winds, which caused the tent structure to fail. The tent had passed an inspection conducted by the Bedford County Division of Building Inspections on Tuesday.

Moneta is located about 40 miles southwest of Lynchburg.