Teen achieves softball dreams despite being legally blind and a man's love for baseball helps Alzheimer's research

With the MLB playoffs underway, CBS News contributor David Begnaud highlights two inspirational stories featuring America's favorite pastime.

In Connecticut, a high school softball pitcher overcomes the odds of a debilitating disease and a family's passion for baseball in Arkansas leads to Alzheimer's research after a devastating diagnosis.

High school pitcher achieves dreams despite diagnosis

Jenica Matos, the ace pitcher for the Cheshire High School Rams in Cheshire, Connecticut, has stunned teammates and opponents alike.

The 17-year-old, who is described by her coach as resilient, hardworking and kind, is legally blind.

"It started when I was about 10 or 11," she said. "I told my parents that while playing softball, the ball kind of looked like fuzzy, like it wasn't as clear as it used to be."

Matos was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a rare genetic disorder that has taken away her central vision.

"When I was younger, I was able to see like the people's faces, like if I was in the dugout and looking out on the field and now I can't at all," Matos explained.

Matos can see contrast. Her catcher will wear a black mitt and a white chest protector to give her something to aim at. Then, she said it's muscle memory.

"My pitching coach, we work a lot on … muscle memory and knowing when I release the ball, where it's gonna go," she said.

Matos said some days are more challenging than others, but she's determined because she loves the sport.

Her passion has driven her success. Her team is the Connecticut state softball champions and Matos was pitching when the title was clinched.

"I think back and I look at the video of the last out and it's just like, truly amazing," Matos said.

Matos will be attending St. John's University on a full softball scholarship next year.

Man's love for baseball helps fund Alzheimer's research

Ten years ago, Sam and Pat Perroni built a baseball field in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for their two grandchildren, never imagining what it would grow to mean.

The Perronis watched their grandchildren spend hours under the northwest Arkansas sun chasing baseballs and childhood dreams.

Word spread of the field the couple built, which was a regulation Little League baseball field, complete with personal touches.

"If you build it, they will come ... and they started coming," Sam Perroni said.

As the field was blossoming, the Perroni's world was changing. At just 62 years old, Sam's wife Pat was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"It's such an awful disease because it not only kills the patient, it also takes away their dignity and it robs them of their most precious thing, and that's memories," Sam Perroni said.

Pat needed around-the-clock care and eventually moved into a full-time care facility.

Her husband's heartbreak turned into purpose. Sam decided to host an annual tournament to raise money for Alzheimer's research. The Perroni Field of Dreams Tournament is put on entirely by volunteers, who run the concession stand, and maintain the field.

Every summer, children gather for tournaments, raising money for Alzheimer's research.

"The very first official tournament, I think we raised $5,000 and then every year we've set a goal higher, and every year we've surpassed the goal," Sam Perroni said, adding his goal is to raise $1 million for Alzheimer's research each year.

In May 2025, Pat died — giving an even deeper meaning to the tournament.

"There's not a tournament that goes by that I don't have people come up and talk to me about their grandmother or their mother or their father or their sister or brother, somebody like that that has Alzheimer's," Sam Perroni said. "It leaves a lasting impression."

At 77, Sam finds enjoyment in the simple moments on the baseball field, engaging with young players.

"I just really believe that one person can really make a difference," he said.