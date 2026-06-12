U.S. cruises past Paraguay 4-1 in World Cup opener

The U.S. men's national soccer team made easy work of Paraguay in its World Cup opener Friday, defeating the South American side 4-1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The U.S. was dominant from kickoff. Their first score came on an own goal in the 7th minute, when the ball ricocheted off Paraguayan midfielder Damián Bobadilla and into the net.

Star striker Folarin Balogun extended the U.S. lead to 2-0 when he slid the ball past Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the 31st minute. Then, in stoppage time of the first half, Balogun added a second with a brilliant strike into the top left corner of the goal.

Folarin Balogun of USA celebrates a goal with teammates during the World Cup Group D match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12, 2026, in Inglewood, California. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Midfielder Mauricio pulled one back for Paraguay in the 73rd minute, but it was too little too late. And in stoppage time of the second half, winger Gio Reyna added the exclamation point with a stunning strike.

The win gives the U.S. three points and puts it atop Group D, which includes Australia and Turkey, who will face off Saturday. The U.S.'s next match is against Australia on June 19 in Seattle.

The U.S. team's home opener brought tens of thousands of passionate soccer enthusiasts to the massive stadium near Los Angeles. They had, in many cases, paid thousands of dollars to see their team play on the biggest global stage for a sport that has long been eclipsed in the United States — a sport many say is finally having its moment.

In the massive stadium in Inglewood, usually home to football games, the stands thundered with the roar of fans, with 70,492 in attendance. Seats were a sea of red and white. Fans wore glitter, Stars-and-Stripes high-tops, overalls, robes and the team's hallmark jerseys. Some dressed as that ultimate symbol of American patriotism, Uncle Sam, with long white beards and top hats. A few wore George Washington costumes.

The U.S. last hosted the men's World Cup in 1994, when the Americans won just one of their four matches in a tournament won by Brazil. Soccer has steadily proliferated in popularity stateside since then, with youth participation booming while the domestic Major League Soccer, which began play in 1996, grew into a solid professional circuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.