Our favorite Black Friday sales at Wayfair to shop right now
Wayfair has Black Friday deals worth checking out right now. Find discounts on furniture, appliances, rugs and more, plus up to 80% off on closeout deals.
Some of these items make great holiday gifts, but there's also some quality furniture here that you'll want for your own home. Ahead, check out some of our favorite -- and some of the most eye-catching -- Black Friday sale finds at Wayfair to shop right now.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart): $75
The Instant Pot Duo Nova is a seven-function kitchen appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out. (You can learn more about Instant Pots here.)
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)
Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper: $410
This reviewer-loved velvet sofa bed has a 1950s feel. It transforms into a twin-size bed and is available in four colors, including this gray.
Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper, $410 (reduced from $669)
Mercury Row cotton wall hanging: $51
Add a boho feel with this cotton wall hanging that has a tasseled bottom. Try using it as earthquake-proof artwork above a bed.
Mercury Row cotton wall hanging, $51 (reduced from $70)
Tucker Murphy Pet Nyberg specialty cat bed: $32
It doesn't get much cuter than a cat in a hammock. This particular design won't look out of place with most décor.
Tucker Murphy Pet Nyberg specialty cat bed, $32 (reduced from $41)
Wade Logan Warlick wide armchair: $250
Pick up this stunning rattan-and-wood, midcentury-inspired armchair while it's on sale. It's neutral in color, but bold in design.
Wade Logan Warlick wide armchair, $250 (reduced from $285)
Foundstone Cityside geometric area rug: $16 and up
This gray-and-taupe, stain-resistant area rug comes in 10 sizes, starting at only $16.
Foundstone Cityside geometric area rug, $16 and up (reduced from $45 and up)
Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $250
Choose from 10 colors in this 12-speed Cuisinart stand mixer. It comes with a pouring shield, stainless-steel bowl, dough hook, flat beater and whisk.
Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $460)
Latitude Run Mared dimmable armed sconce: $35
Make a statement with this matte black, dimmable sconce. Clear glass shades allow for filament bulbs to shine.
Latitude Run Mared dimmable armed sconce, $35 (reduced from $60)
