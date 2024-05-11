1 dead after shooting inside Ohio movie theater, police say

One person is dead after a late-night shooting at a movie theater in Ohio, according to police.

Around 11 p.m. local time on Friday, the Massillon Police Department was notified of a shooting that happened inside Regal Cinemas, 175 Cherry Road NW in Massillon. Officers responded and found a man dead near the front of the lobby.

The victim was identified as Daron Davis, 27, from Canton, Ohio.

An individual was taken into custody outside the Massillon Police Department shortly after 11:30 p.m., police say. That person, who has not been identified, "is considered a suspect at this time," police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Regal Cinemas admittance policy on their website, "Protecting the safety of our clientele and cast members is always top priority at Regal Entertainment Group. Therefore, REG does not allow admission to our locations for guests of any age wearing masks*, face paint or face-obscuring hood; or possessing weapons, props or fake weapons."

In recent years, movie theater shootings have occurred across the U.S.

In 2023, an argument over seating at an Albuquerque movie theater escalated into a shooting that left a man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling to flee. In 2014, a man was killed in a movie theater after a shooting in Florida that stemmed from a dispute over a cellphone. And a 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater left 12 dead and many others injured.