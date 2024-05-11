Nike announces signature shoe for A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces is getting her own Nike signature shoe.

The news was announced on Saturday in a release from Nike, with Wilson showcasing a sweatshirt in a photo on X that read, "Of Course I Have a Shoe Dot Com."

The answer to the question 💅🤭 pic.twitter.com/WgXSDMmbwE — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) May 11, 2024

In the news release, Nike said they were "proud to introduce A'ja Wilson as the newest member of the brand's signature family, marking the next chapter of partnership with one of basketball's greatest athletes."

Wilson worked side-by-side with Nike's team of innovation, product, and design experts to create a signature shoe collection "inspired by her distinctive style, incredible performance and unapologetic realness," the news release said. "As one of the most iconic basketball players of her generation, of course, she got a shoe."

Wilson, a South Carolina native who won back-to-back WNBA championships with the Aces - among her many other accolades, applauded the partnership.

"It's been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete," Wilson said in the news release. "From the logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we've worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style."

Wilson joins a roster of women athletes partnered with Nike to develop signature collections, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Sabrina Ionescu.

Wilson said she hopes her collection is empowering for women.

"I hope when girls wear this shoe, they believe in themselves," she said. "I want them to hopefully lace them up, feel powerful and understand that nobody can stop them from their dreams. Set those goals high. Go get them — that's the biggest thing."

The signature collection will include pieces in women's, men's and kid's sizing. The collection will be released globally on nike.com and SNKRS, and at select retailers in 2025.

Wilson and the Aces kick off their season next week.