Walmart pre Black Friday 2023 deals start next week. Save 50% on a Walmart+ subscription and shop the sale early

Black Friday kicks off early this year at Walmart with the retailer's early Black Friday sale next week. During the Walmart Black Friday sale, Walmart+ members will gain first access to a wide array of highly sought after items on the Walmart website. This weeklong extravaganza will feature enticing deals and limited-time offers across various categories including tech, home goods, toys, fashion and more.

Right now, you can subscribe to Walmart+ for just $49 for one year. That's a whopping 50% off the typical membership cost! When you join, you'll instantly gain access to the retailer's early Black Friday deals online, starting Nov. 8.

When does the Walmart Black Friday sale start?

Starting noon EST on Nov. 8, Walmart+ members will enjoy early access to significant savings on numerous popular products from top brands, including Apple, KitchenAid and Samsung. It's recommended that you join Walmart+ before then as the best deals will sell out quickly.

But Walmart isn't only offering deals to people with a Walmart+ membership. Savings will open to all Walmart customers three hours later at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 8. Plus, all deals will be available in-store a few days later on Nov. 10.

Head over to the Walmart deals page to discover all the incredible deals planned for the Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale. Just a heads up, these deals won't be visible until Nov. 8, so mark your calendar! And when you're ready to check out, don't forget to take advantage of Walmart's speedy one-day or two-day shipping options. Get your items delivered faster than ever before.

Walmart+ members will get early access to the deals

Everyone can enjoy massive discounts on top retail brands during Walmart's early Black Friday deals, but only Walmart+ members will get a three-hour head start to grab the hottest items before they're gone.

In addition to early sales and exclusive sale access, Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year.

However, you can currently get an annual membership for 50% off.

More perks available to Walmart+ members

While early Black Friday deal access and free delivery may already be enough to justify the cost of a Walmart+ membership (especially with the current 50% off deal), there are actually even more benefits available to Walmart+ members. Here are more reasons to subscribe to Walmart+.

Paramount+ comes bundled with Walmart+

Walmart+ members have access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. The Paramount+ Essential plan includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Below Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Essential plan members also get access to NFL on CBS live. Paramount+ Essential normally costs $5.99 per month.

Save money on gas with Walmart+

To save a little bit at the pump, Walmart+ members simply need to scan the QR code on the gas station pump screen at one of the 14,000 participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up at Sam's Club fuel centers, and enjoy the special prices that are offered there to Sam's Club members.

You might want to consider joining Walmart+ if you have a participating station in your neighborhood.

Walmart+ is less expensive than Amazon Prime

If you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+. The service, which also offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, costs $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. (Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139 a year.)

With a Walmart+ membership, you can also get free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals, savings on certain prescriptions -- and, yup, discounted gas prices.

