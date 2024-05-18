How to watch the 2024 PGA Championship today: Livestream options, start times, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Scottie Scheffler warms up on the driving range during the second round of PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

After a dramatic start to the 2024 PGA Championship, including an early morning arrest Friday for top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, the final two days of the PGA Championship are here. Xander Schauffele comes into the weekend on top of the leaderboard, with Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Scheffler close behind.

Keep reading to find out how to watch all of this weekend's action at the 2024 PGA Championship, live from Louisville, KY.

PGA Championship: When and how to watch Round 3 and Round 4

Round 3 of the PGA Tournament will be played on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Round 4 will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Competition both days will air live on ESPN and CBS, with ESPN's coverage going from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET. Coverage continues on CBS from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. You can watch afternoon coverage on Paramount+ with Showtime, watch all of the weekend's events on ESPN+ or one of the streaming platforms featured below.

How to watch the PGA Championship without cable

If you're watching the PGA Championship without cable, you can still tune in. It's easy (and via some providers, free).

CBS will host some of this year's PGA Championship, which means Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream CBS-aired PGA golf live.

The streamer offers access to all PGA golf locally and nationally televised on CBS on its Paramount + with Showtime tier. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS" and NFL games airing on CBS next season

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $12 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream PGA golf live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Paramount+ content, including live sports, is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports docs, including "Kelce," which documents Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to Paramount+ Essential is $6 per month, while the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $12 per month.

You can also catch PGA golf on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the 2024 PGA Championship and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, the NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just this weekend's tournament -- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 PGA Championship without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to PGA Tour golf, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream PGA golf is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to the PGA golf airing on ESPN, plus top-tier sports channels like NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like the PGA Championship or next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (25 in total) via Sling TV's $15 per month Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch the 2024 PGA Championship and many other top-tier sports, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both ESPN and CBS. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every PGA event on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Stream both days' coverage of the PGA Championship on ESPN+, which offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5. It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Select WNBA games, including Caitlin Clark's WNBA regular season debut.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters

Watch the 2024 PGA Championship live on CBS with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch championship golf on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NBA basketball without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

