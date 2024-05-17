Suspect in custody in New York City attack on actor Steve Buscemi. Here's what we know.

NYC random assaults on the rise, including latest attack on actor Steve Buscemi NYC random assaults on the rise, including latest attack on actor Steve Buscemi 06:14

NEW YORK -- More than a week after actor Steve Buscemi was punched in an apparent random attack in New York City, police took a suspect into custody Friday in connection with the case.

Buscemi, known for his starring role in "Boardwalk Empire," was attacked on May 8 while walking on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Earlier this week, police said they were looking for a suspect named Clifton Williams. According to police sources, Williams is the person in custody and charges could be announced later on Friday.

Exclusive video obtained by CBS New York showed the 66-year-old actor walking south on Third Avenue and looked up to greet someone before crossing the street.

A man then punched Buscemi moments later, police said.

Additional video showed the same man appearing to be talking to himself while walking north on Third Avenue, moments before the unprovoked attack.

Buscemi, a Brooklyn native and former FDNY firefighter, was taken to Bellevue Hospital for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. He declined an on-camera interview days later.

NYPD investigating more assaults in 2024

Monday, the NYPD said felony assaults in New York City were up 15% year-to-date, and misdemeanor assaults had increased by about 7%.

"We are seeing an uptick, and of course that's scary to all of us, but it doesn't mean it's a trend that's going to continue," former NYPD Commissioner Rich Esposito told CBS New York.

In March, actor Michael Stuhlbarg, Buscemi's co-star on "Boardwalk Empire," was attacked at random while running on the Upper East Side in March.

Actor Rick Moranis was randomly attacked on the Upper West Side in 2020.

