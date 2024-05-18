How to watch Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever vs. NY Liberty WNBA game today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever guards against Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty in the third quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty today, following the Fever's 102-66 loss to the Liberty this week. The Fever lost their first two games of the 2024 WNBA season, but that hasn't stopped each of Clark's WNBA games from delivering sell-out crowds and record-breaking TV ratings.

Keep reading below to find out how and when to watch Caitlin Clark play today as the Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty in New York.

How and when to watch Caitlin Clark in the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game



The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game will be played on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The game will air on ABC and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game without cable

While most cable packages include ABC, cord-cutters, viewers whose cable subscription doesn't include ABC, or fans who never had a cable subscription, can still watch the cable on a live TV streaming platform. You can even watch today's game for free.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch Caitlin Clark play, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier. You'll also get access to more sports including the 2024 NBA Playoffs, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds. Add the Sports Extra package to level up your sports coverage, including NBA TV.

The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime. Add the Sports Extra package to watch NBA TV games for $11 per month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS or ION, you won't be able to watch Clark's games airing on CBS and ION with Sling TV. To watch CBS-aired games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ with Showtime are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN and ABC.

You get access to WNBA basketball, NHL, MLB and Monday Night Football NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can catch today's game for free with a subscription to Fubo, which gives you the most access to the most WNBA games this season. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC, ESPN, CBS, ESPN, NBA TV and ION. In addition to WNBA basketball, Fubo also gives subscribers access to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch today's game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to WNBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. To watch Clark's games, add on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes NBA TV. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone in the family to watch.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch Caitlin Clark play this season, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Fever vs. Liberty game live for free

You can watch today's game, and top-tier sports airing on CBS, ABC and ESPN with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 WNBA season, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 WNBA Season: Caitlin Clark's full schedule

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts after a play during the second half at the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Below is the Fever's full 2024 preseason and regular season schedule. All times Eastern.

5/3/24 Wings 79, Fever 76



5/9/24 Fever 83, Dream 80

5/14/24 Sun 92, Fever 71

5/16/24 Liberty 102, Fever 66

5/18/24 @ New York, 1 p.m. (ABC)

5/20/24 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

5/22/24 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

5/24/24 @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m (ION)

5/25/24 @ Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

5/28/24 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

5/30/24 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

6/1/24 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/2/24 @ New York, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/7/24 @ Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

6/10/24 @ Connecticut, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/13/24 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

6/16/24 vs. Chicago, 12 p.m. (CBS)

6/19/24 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/21/24 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

6/23/24 @ Chicago, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/27/24 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

6/30/24 @ Phoenix, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

7/2/24 @ Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

7/6/24 vs. New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

7/10/24 vs. Washington, 12 p.m. (NBA TV)

7/12/24 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

7/14/24 @ Minnesota, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

7/17/24 @ Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

8/16/24 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

8/18/24 vs. Seattle, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

8/24/24 @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/26/24 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/28/24 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/30/24 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/1/24 @ Dallas, 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

9/4/24 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9/6/24 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/8/24 vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

9/11/24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

9/13/24 vs. Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/15/24 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

9/19/24 @ Washington, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

2024 WNBA Season: Key dates

Below are the key dates, including the 2024 WNBA Playoffs and 2024 WNBA Finals.