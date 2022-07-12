The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ring home security cameras, doorbells and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and includes great deals on Ring home security. We found Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now on packages and bundles via Amazon's Ring store, including some that include the Ring Video Doorbell.

Below, you'll find Ring deals that fit a range of budgets and home-security needs. We're talking about everything from elaborate home-security systems, to bundles featuring the classic Ring Video Doorbell, or Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show.

The Ring-Amazon connection is a no-brainer: Ring has been owned by Amazon since 2018. We're excited to see that you can save really big right now on Amazon on several Ring things -- especially if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? No problem. You can start a subscription today -- there's even a 30-day free trial for brand-new members.

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: $195

The set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5; the Ring Indoor Cam; and, an eight-piece Ring Alarm system, featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

A sold-separately subscription to Ring Protect Pro expands the system's security coverage by delivering around-the-clock monitoring.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an Amazon Echo Show 5 right now for only $85 -- a savings of $100 off Amazon's $185 list price.

Enhance your Alexa-friendly security duo with a sold-separately Ring Protect Pro subscription.

If you're not a Prime member, then you'll still get a pretty good price on this bundle: $150, a savings of $35.

Reminder: Prime members will see their special discounted price at checkout.

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell: $225

Right now, Amazon Prime members can get an Alexa-enabled Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an eight-piece, Alexa-friendly Ring Alarm system for $225 -- a savings of $115 off the $340 list price.

The Ring Alarm kit features a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. As with other Ring systems, this one can be enhanced with a sold-separately Ring Protect Pro subscription.

Ring Alarm Pro 14-piece system: $300

Currently listed on Amazon for $380, the 14-piece, Alexa-friendly Ring Alarm Pro system can be had by Amazon Prime members for $300 -- a deal worth $80.

The system features a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, and comes with two Ring Alarm keypads, a base station, a range extender, eight contact sensors and two motion-detector devices. The sold-separately subscription to Ring Protect Pro expands your security coverage.

One Amazon customer, who claims in a review to have previously paid "ungodly sums of money" to a traditional security company, says a system like the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro is a relative bargain.

"This Ring Alarm has the upfront cost of several hundred dollars… BUT," the customer wrote in a 5-star review of the Ring Alarm Pro, "[n]ow we have a great system at a fraction of the cost that is much more modern, controls well from our phones, and is easily scalable if we want to add more components, sensors, etc."

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Dot: $230

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers Alexa functionality and captures HD-quality video of your visitors, both expected and unexpected. It allows for two-way talk between your visitor and you -- wherever you happen to be when you're monitoring the goings-on from your connected device, including, perhaps, the Echo Dot that comes with this bundle.

Add more layers of protection, not to mention 60 days of video storage, to this bundle by purchasing a sold-separately Ring Protect plan.

Right now, the Ring Video Doorbell-Echo Dot bundle is marked down $20 on Amazon, to $230. This deal is available to everybody; you don't have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to save.

Ring Spotlight Cam security camera (2-pack): $280

Ring Spotlight Cams shoot HD-quality video. Each features a built-in alarm and LED lights. Being an Amazon brand, the cameras work with Alexa and compatible Echo devices (and, of course, your Ring Video Doorbell). All this connectedness allows you to get motion-activated alerts on your device of choice. You can even remotely communicate with visitors at your door. Amazon is offering the Ring Spotlight Cam twin-pack for 12% off the bundle's usual $400 price, down to $280. This is another Ring deal on Amazon that's open to everybody, not just Amazon Prime subscribers.

Purchase a sold-separately Ring Protect plan to share your camera footage, and save videos for up to 60 days. Subscription packages start at $3 a month.

"The video quality is really good and the night vision works great too," a verified bundle buyer wrote in a 5-star Amazon review. "As you can see from my video I finally caught what was rummaging through my trash barrels at night."

(Spoiler alert for those who didn't click to read the review -- or review the video: A critter was the culprit.)

The set can be operated under a Ring Protect plan (sold separately).

Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

