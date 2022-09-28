Target's early Black Friday sale is coming soon: What you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale isn't the only big sale to look forward to in October. Target is hosting a competing early Black Friday sale right before Amazon's event called Target Deal Days.

Here's what you need to know about these two big Black Friday shopping events.

Top products in this article:

See all the early Black Friday deals at Target now

See all the early Black Friday deals at Amazon now

When is Target's early Black Friday sale?

Target's early Black Friday sale runs from Oct. 6 through 8. Can't wait until Oct. 6? Well, Target already has plenty of top deals to shop now, with shoes BOGO 50% off, sale sweaters that are only $20 and up and so much more.

What are the best deals at Target's early Black Friday sale?

Target Deal Days is happening both in stores and online, with thousands of items on sale. Best of all, you don't need any kind of membership to shop.

Starting Oct. 6 and running through Dec. 24, Target is offering a holiday price match guarantee. That means purchases made during this timeframe qualify for a price adjustment if their Target price goes lower any time on or before Dec. 24.

You can have your Target sale finds delivered to your door, or you can choose in-store pickup. Online orders will be ready for pickup in two hours or less.

When is Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon is holding its own early Black Friday savings event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale. The sale is scheduled to run from Oct. 11-12.

Think of the Prime Early Access Sale as something akin to Amazon Prime Day Part 2: There will be plenty of deep discounts on some of the hottest tech, kitchen appliances, apparel and more. The only catch: You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part.

Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year

Is Amazon offering any deals ahead of the event?

Amazon

You don't have to wait for the Prime Early Access Sale to find a good deal. Between from Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, Prime customers can rent or buy tons of popular Prime video titles for 50% off.

Amazon Prime Video, $8.99 per month

Here's another Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal you can shop right now: You can get an Amazon Echo smart speaker for $0.99 when you subscribe to a month of Amazon Music ($8.99).

Amazon also always offers a decent rotation of deals. Many of the best toys at Amazon in 2022 are on sale right now, ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale (and ahead of Black Friday). Plus, you can shop MacBook deals, TV deals, robot vacuum deals, coffee maker deals and more on Amazon.

We'll be updating you on the best holiday deals and gift options throughout the season, so check back regularly to keep up with the best Black Friday deals.

