U.S. airman shot and killed by Florida sheriff's deputy

The U.S. Air Force said an airman based at the Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, was shot and killed during an incident involving a sheriff's deputy.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, died at his off-base residence, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement released Monday. He was at his home at Chez Elan Apartments, around five miles from the air base, reported WKRG.

A deputy responding to the call of a disturbance in progress "reacted in self defense after he encountered a 23-year-old man armed with a gun," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday.

Fortson was taken to the hospital where he died, officials said.

Fortson was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron and started his active duty service on Nov. 19, 2019. Fortson's squadron is one of nine flying squadrons in the 1st Special Operations Wing based at Hurlburt Field, and one of only two that fly the AC-130 gunship, reported Task and Purpose.

In a statement, the Air Force's 1st Special Operations Wing said its priorities are "providing casualty affairs service to the family, supporting the squadron during this tragic time, and ensuring resources are available for all who are impacted."

The deputy was placed on paid administrative while a formal investigation is conducted, the sheriff's office said.