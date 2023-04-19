Amazon's Mother's Day gift guide: The best picks

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon's Mother's Day gift guide is here, with beauty, tech, appliance and more gift ideas for Mom, just in time for May 14. It's a long list, so we've broken out some of our favorites.

Top products in this article

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic throw, $119

Below, the best picks from the Amazon Mother's Day gift guide, according to reviewers and our own testing. Find products from Laneige, Ouai, Le Creuset and more brands. There's a gift for any budget to be found in Amazon's Mother's Day gift guide. And best of all, last-minute shoppers can order many of these items through Prime, to be delivered as soon as next-day. Click the button below to shop Amazon's full list.

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

This cult-favorite lip balms may be called a lip sleeping mask, but you can really wear it all day long. It not only offers unbeatable moisture, but it also looks like a natural gloss on your lips -- so pretty. Mom will love! And I do too. I had trouble with peeling lips until a friend recommended this product to me. I've found nothing else like it, and my mom loves it as well.

Find six flavors on Amazon.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Ouai Scalp and Body Scrub

Amazon

This scalp and body sugar scrub has the most satisfying texture, smells amazing and leaves your body feeling moisturized. I use this rose-scented product as a body scrub. It's one of my favorites on the market, and I've tried a lot of body scrubs, as I use them weekly.

Ouai Scalp and Body Scrub, $30

Vitruvi stone diffuser

Amazon

This stone essential oil diffuser looks like a piece of art in my apartment. Find it in seven colors on Amazon. It has an automatic safety shut-off and an optional light.

Vitruvi stone diffuser, $105 after coupon (reduced from $123)

Le Creuset enameled cast iron signature round Dutch oven

Amazon

She'll have this classic 2-quart Dutch oven from Le Creuset for a lifetime. Find it in stock in five colors on Amazon, as well as in six other sizes. She can pop it in the oven or use it on the stove.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron signature round Dutch oven, $260

Theragun Mini 2.0

Amazon

A gift card to a massage is relaxing, but the Theragun Mini is the gift that keeps on giving. This second-generation Theragun Mini massager is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than the previous generation. It comes with three attachments and has three speeds.

Theragun Mini 2.0, $105 (reduced from $199)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic throw

Amazon

The Barefoot Dreams blankets are known for being the absolute coziest. Their microfiber material is uniquely soft. These blankets come in two colors on Amazon.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic throw, $119

Apple AirPods Max

Apple via Amazon

Treat Mom to a new pair of headphones. The Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening time. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, pink and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

