How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 1 livestream options, more

The NBA conference semifinals are in full swing as teams face off for Game 1 of their series. The Cavaliers head to Boston tonight to face Jayson Tatum's Celtics for the first game of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch this exciting NBA playoff game.

How and when to watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics game

Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinal series will be played on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The game will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry TNT or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's NBA playoff game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier, which includes TNT and ESPN. For access to more NBA playoff games, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier (recommended), which includes the games played on ABC.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. There's also an NBA playoffs package deal where you can save $30 when you pre-pay for three months of service on any tier. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired live sports, including the NFL. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get access to NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Indiana Pacers star Obi Toppin. Getty Images

The Conference semifinals is a best-of-seven series beginning on May 4, 2024. All times Eastern.

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 7 (7 ET, TNT)

• Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 9 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, May 11 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, May 13 (7 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Series tied 0-0

* = If necessary

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Knicks, Monday, May 6 (7:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Knicks, Wednesday, May 8 (8 ET, TNT)

• Game 3: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, May 10 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Game 4: Knicks vs. Pacers, Sunday, May 12 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Game 6: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Series tied 0-0

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (5) Dallas

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Tuesday, May 7 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Thursday, May 9 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, May 11 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Monday, May 13 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, May 18 (8:30 ET, ESPN) *

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Monday, May 20 (8:30 ET, TNT) *

Series tied 0-0

* = If necessary

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Monday, May 6 (10 ET, TNT)

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (8 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (8:30, ESPN) *

• Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Minnesota leads series 1-0

* = If necessary

First round results

Below are the results from the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

• Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

• Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

• Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

• Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Game 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Game 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC.