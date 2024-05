Israeli seizure of Rafah crossing makes Gaza's desperate humanitarian crisis worse Israeli forces have seized control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing, a place where some aid had been making its way to civilians. Tanks moved in on the area just hours after Hamas said it accepted the terms of a Qatari-Egyptian proposed cease-fire plan. Israel ultimately rejected the proposal, saying the deal didn't meet its core demands. More from correspondent Imtiaz Tyab.