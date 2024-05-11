Watch CBS News

Israel orders new Rafah evacuations

Thousands more people are evacuating the southern Gaza city of Rafah, on top of the more than 100,000 who have already fled in the past week as Israel warns of a possible ground assault of the city. Ramy Inocencio has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.