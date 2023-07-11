Crest Whitestrips are on sale now for Amazon Prime Day
Teeth whitening products can get expensive. But thanks to Amazon Prime Day, that's all about to change. Amazon has a ton of deals on top beauty and wellness products right now, including Crest's 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit. Normally $55, the strips are currently 32% off. That's some major savings! But hurry -- this amazing Prime Day deal won't last. We'd stock up ASAP.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $37 (reduced from $55)
Crest claims teeth become 18 levels brighter in just 20 days with 30 minutes of daily use, thanks to the active ingredient hydrogen peroxide. Just peel the strip from the plastic, apply it to your teeth and then reveal a whiter shade.
This is only the beginning of what will be offered during Amazon Prime Day 2023. From grocery items to tools to tech, you could be saving a lot of money by taking advantage of these Prime Day deals.
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to gift yourself a sparkling smile. This pack of 40 Crest Whitestrips -- that's 20 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel and easy to use. Reviewers say you can still talk normally while wearing them and even drink water.
"This product works. And I'm thrilled with noticeably whiter teeth after just 12 days. The strips are very comfortable, and the cost is far less than in-office whitening procedures and clumsy trays. I'm a believer," said one reviewer.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
