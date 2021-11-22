Early Black Friday daily deals: These 12 sales expire at midnight tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are plenty of Black Friday daily deals ending today at top retailers. 10'000 Hours / Getty Images

Black Friday may not be here yet, but Black Friday sales are on at most the major retailers. In addition to week-long Black Friday deals on headphones, Chromebooks, apparel and more, Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have daily deals -- limited-time offers that, as the name implies, are good only that day.

Not every daily deal is worth featuring, though there are a few early Black Friday deals that caught our eye. Today's biggest deals include a $50 Applebee's gift card for $40 at Amazon, an Insignia digital air fryer oven for $60 at Best Buy and a food storage container variety pack for $3.39 at Target.

But don't delay -- all these deals expire at midnight tonight, Nov. 22.

These Amazon deals expire today

There are new flash deals every day at the Amazon early Black Friday sale. If you see a tempting sale price, don't delay -- all these limited-time deals expire at midnight tonight (PST).

Applebee's gift card

Amazon

Go to Applebee's on a date night with this gift card offering $10 off. That's right, you're getting $50 of food for only $40.

Applebee's gift card, $40

These Best Buy deals expire today

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on now. The big-box electronics store is offering rotating daily deals as well -- all the following offers expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).

Insignia digital air fryer oven

Best Buy

Choose from 10 smart programs on this air fryer that toasts, bakes, defrosts and fries. Its 10-quart size is big enough for the whole family.

Insignia digital air fryer oven, $60 (reduced from $150)

These Target Deals expire today

Like Amazon and Best Buy, the Target early Black Friday sale features daily deals. All these deals expire at midnight CST, or while supplies last. (Don't forget, you can save an extra 5% when you pay with your Target RedCard.)

Snap and store variety pack food storage container

Target

Find two snack-size containers, five side dish containers and five entree containers with lids in this BPA-free food storage set. The containers are both microwave and freezer-safe.

Snap and store variety pack food storage container, $3.39 (reduced from $3.99)

Related content from CBS Essentials