Early Black Friday daily deals: These 12 sales expire at midnight tonight
Black Friday may not be here yet, but Black Friday sales are on at most the major retailers. In addition to week-long Black Friday deals on headphones, Chromebooks, apparel and more, Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have daily deals -- limited-time offers that, as the name implies, are good only that day.
Not every daily deal is worth featuring, though there are a few early Black Friday deals that caught our eye. Today's biggest deals include a $50 Applebee's gift card for $40 at Amazon, an Insignia digital air fryer oven for $60 at Best Buy and a food storage container variety pack for $3.39 at Target.
But don't delay -- all these deals expire at midnight tonight, Nov. 22.
These Amazon deals expire today
There are new flash deals every day at the Amazon early Black Friday sale. If you see a tempting sale price, don't delay -- all these limited-time deals expire at midnight tonight (PST).
- O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream and Working Hands Night Treatment Hand Cream, $10.49 (reduced from $15) expires midnight PST
- Drop Stop -- the original patented car seat gap filler, $17 (reduced from $25) expires midnight PST
Applebee's gift card
Go to Applebee's on a date night with this gift card offering $10 off. That's right, you're getting $50 of food for only $40.
These Best Buy deals expire today
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on now. The big-box electronics store is offering rotating daily deals as well -- all the following offers expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).
- LG 60" Class UP8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $550 (reduced from $700) expires midnight CST
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5 AMD gaming desktop, $1,050 (reduced from $1,200) expires midnight CST
- Nautilus U618 upright exercise bike, $500 (reduced from $700) expires midnight CST
- Arozzi Milano gaming/office chair, $230 (reduced from $300) expires midnight CST
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC UHS-I memory card, $85 (reduced from $250) expires midnight CST
- Bella illuminated electric glass kettle, $18 (reduced from $40) expires midnight CST
Insignia digital air fryer oven
Choose from 10 smart programs on this air fryer that toasts, bakes, defrosts and fries. Its 10-quart size is big enough for the whole family.
Insignia digital air fryer oven, $60 (reduced from $150)
These Target Deals expire today
Like Amazon and Best Buy, the Target early Black Friday sale features daily deals. All these deals expire at midnight CST, or while supplies last. (Don't forget, you can save an extra 5% when you pay with your Target RedCard.)
- Ziploc sandwich bags, $7.55 (reduced from $8.89) expires midnight CST
Snap and store variety pack food storage container
Find two snack-size containers, five side dish containers and five entree containers with lids in this BPA-free food storage set. The containers are both microwave and freezer-safe.
Snap and store variety pack food storage container, $3.39 (reduced from $3.99)
