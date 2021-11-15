Black Friday 2021: Your guide to deals and sales from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Target and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find pre-Black Friday deals and all the details about Black Friday 2021 here. Sasha Pritchard Photography

It may only be the start of November, but Black Friday 2021 is officially here. The actual day of Black Friday is still two weeks away, but most major retailers from Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy to Target have all already kicked off their Black Friday sales. Great deals are available now, and more great deals are coming weekly.

If you're looking to get your holiday shopping game plan together, you've come to the right place. Here is your guide to finding the best deals for Black Friday 2021.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2021

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest deal-shopping events of the year. On Black Friday, almost every major retailer offers big discounts on holiday gifts, the hottest toys of the year, apparel, kitchen gifts, tech gadgets and more. Don't expect discounts on hard-to-find items like the Sony PlayStation 5, but you may be able to catch a PS5 restock during Black Friday.

Traditionally on Black Friday, some shoppers stay up late the night of Thanksgiving or wake up early to line up in front of stores for early-morning openings and doorbuster deals. In light of COVID-19, many stores closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and instead of directing shoppers to their brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday, directed shoppers to Black Friday deals on their websites.

Curbside pickup options were popular in 2020, and will likely be just as popular in 2021. Curbside pickup allows you to order an item online from a big-box retailer, drive to a store location and have the store bring your purchase out to your vehicle when you arrive.

Black Friday sales have already begun

Though Black Friday 2021 is Nov. 26, if you wait that long to shop, you'll miss out on a some great deals. That's because Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy have all already started their Black Friday sales. Amazon's Black Friday sale kicked off in October and will run through the Thanksgiving holiday, with a number of short-term and longer-duration deals.

The next phase of Walmart's Black Friday 2021 event, called Walmart Deals for Days, started online Nov. 10 and in-store on Nov. 12.

Electronics retailer Best Buy has similarly launched early Black Friday deals. Its latest batch of deals includes a $249 Cricut Maker cutting machine (save $120) that's great for holiday crafting, Jabra Elite 85t noise cancelling earbuds for $149 (save $80), a 70-inch Samsung smart TV for $600 (save $150) and more.

Target's Black Friday sale, Holiday Best, will feature new deals every week as well. This week, there's a buy 2, get 1 free deal on movies, books, video games, board games and more worth checking out. Plus, you can save up to 25% off TVs, save up to 50% off headphones and save up to 50% off kitchen gadgets, among other deals.

Start holiday shopping early this year

Shipping experts, including Port of Los Angeles director Gene Seroka and UPS honcho Scott Price, are recommending that you start holiday shopping now, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have begun. California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, meaning you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season. Shipping containers are also in short supply, increasing shipping costs. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some port-related delays. COVID-19 also has caused disruptions to global supply chains, and some overseas factories are shut down to prevent the spread of the illness.

Are there pre-Black Friday deals already available now?

Fortunately, shopping now doesn't mean that you have to miss out on great deals. Ahead are some pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now at stores like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Ulta.

Walmart Black Friday deals

These featured online deals went live Nov. 10 via the Walmart website at 7 p.m. Eastern, with Walmart+ members getting early access. If you can't grab these deals online, they'll be available in-store starting Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. (local time) nationwide.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Generation): $89

Apple via Walmart

Get a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100 when you shop Walmart's early Black Friday deals. These second-generation pods connect to all your Apple devices using Bluetooth technology. With these headphones you can access Siri using voice command and wirelessly charge them by slipping the ear buds into their charging case.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd generation), $89 (reduced from $119)

Roku Ultra LT: $30

Roku via Walmart

This popular 4K HDR streaming device features an ethernet port, a Roku voice remote to control your player and TV and includes headphones for private listening. Right now you can score one for $20 off its listed price.

Roku Ultra LT, $30 (reduced from $50)

HP Intel Core i3 laptop (256GB): $279

HP via Walmart

This laptop has a fast charge that can take your battery from zero to 50 percent in about 45 minutes. It features an 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage and a micro-edge display to give you an ultra-wide viewing experience across its 15.6-inch screen.

HP Intel Core i3 laptop (256GB), $279 (reduced from $400)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $139

Samsung via Walmart

The slim tablet features a 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display, Dolby Atmos surround sound and can be connected with other Samsung devices. It is $80 off during Walmart's Deals for Days event.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $139 (regularly $219)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $288

Shark via Walmart

We've seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we've found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $288 (reduced from $499)

Barbie dream camper: $60

Barbie via Walmart

Barbie and friends can go anywhere in her 3-in-1 dream camper. This pink camper can transform into three different vehicles, five living spaces, and includes 60 accessories including fishing gear, a picnic table with seating for four, bathroom necessities, a sleeping bag and blankets.

Barbie dream camper, $60 (reduced from $90)

Select Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic World sets: $30

Lego via Walmart

Starting Nov. 10, select Lego sets are on sale for up to $18 off. You can buy the Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider 75254 building set, the Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's hut: Buckbeak's rescue building set and the Lego Jurassic World Gallimimus and Pteranodon breakout building set at a special price during Walmart's Deals for Days event.

Select Lego sets, $30

Athletic Works men's fleece separates: $6

Athletic Works via Walmart

These 60-percent cotton 40-percent polyester crewnecks and sweatpants are on sale for $6 a piece. The cozy staple for both men and women comes in a variety of colors including: red, orange, blue, gray, green, black and white. Both items size up to a 4XL.

Athletic Works men's fleece crew sweatshirt, $6 (regularly $7.84)

Athletic Works men's fleece sweatpants, $6 (regularly $7.84)

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights: $7

Warnaco via Walmart

The two-pack of cold weather tights are a special price during Walmart's Deals for Days. Each set of tights features a tummy control top. Tights run up to a size 3XL.

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights, $7

Samsung Chromebook 4: $129

Samsung via Walmart

Save $112 when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant. You may find better Chromebooks for sale this holiday season, but you'll be hard pressed to find another under $100.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $129 (regularly $284)

Roku Premiere 4K: $20

Roku via Walmart

Upgrade your screen experience for less: Roku is on sale during Deals for Days. With this remote and premium HDMI cable package you can stream movies and TV in HD, 4K and HDR. Roku Premiere works with most voice assistants.

Roku Premiere 4K, $20

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment: $25

Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. Their Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment that uses fresh water to cleanse your intimate areas. The bidet has pressure control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Champion women's jersey joggers: $15

Walmart

Champion women's jersey joggers are also on sale at Walmart now. You can get a pair for just $15 (reduced from $25).

Champion women's jersey joggers, $15 (reduced from $25)

Michael Kors women's watch: $92

Walmart

This Michael Kors Women's Pyper gold case black leather watch, originally $149, is now available for $92 at Walmart.

Michael Kors Women's Pyper watch, $92 (reduced from $145)

LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps dolls: $10

LOL Surprise dolls are hot items this holiday season. Walmart

If you have little ones around, you know how popular these doll-and-accessory-surprise unboxing balls can be. LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps dolls, now just $10, make great stocking stuffers.

LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps doll, $10 (reduced from $13)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $79

Walmart

Pod-based coffee brewers are convenient, but not always cost effective when you want to make a lot of coffee at once. The Keurig K-Duo ($79) offers the best of both worlds, with K-Cup-based and basket-and-carafe-style brewing options. It's a great gift for a coffee lover.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $99)

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Be sure to check out these early Black Friday deals, available at Best Buy now:

And that's not all. Here are some of our favorite Best Buy early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 (32GB): $119

Best Buy

This 11-inch AMD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 32GB of flash storage, marked down $100 for Black Friday, is a great low-cost solution for light computing tasks such as browsing the internet, typing up documents or chatting on Zoom.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 (32GB), $119

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $150

Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods, $160 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. It's currently available for $179 at Best Buy -- list price -- though at last check Walmart had the Apple AirPods 3 for $175, a savings of $4.

Apple AirPods 3, $179

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,800

LG via Best Buy

The gorgeous smart TV is $300 off right now during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,100)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker: $50

Keurig via Best Buy

This limited-edition, 5-inch wide Keurig machine features a blue geometric design from Jonathan Adler. The single-serving coffee maker brews coffee, tea and hot cocoa in 6- to 12-ounce amounts. (Jonathan Adler mug not included.)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (originally $100)

Nokia 8.3 5G: $480



Nokia via Best Buy

Save $220 when you buy the Nokia 8.3 5G during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. This Android smartphone features a 6.81-inch screen, an ultra-detailed 64 MP camera, a specialized low-light ultra-wide camera, advanced depth and macro cameras and built-in Zeiss cinematic effects.

Nokia 8.3 5G, $480 (regularly $700)

Nest mini smart speaker: $25



Google via Best Buy

Expand your Google Home -- and bring Google assistant -- to the kitchen, den, bedroom and more with the Nest mini smart speaker, now half off.

Nest mini smart speaker, $25 (regularly $50)

HyperX streamer starter pack: $80

HyperX via Best Buy

Equip your aspiring streamer, podcaster, TikToker or ASMRtist with these audio must-haves. The HyperX streamer starter pack comes with a SoloCast USB microphone that features a tap-to-mute function, multi-platform compatibility and a Cloud Core gaming headset with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and 7.1 surround sound.

HyperX streamer starter pack, $100 (regularly $130)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25

Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV: $600

Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (regularly $1,500)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800

Microsoft via Best Buy

This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,350



Lenovo via Best Buy

It's a great time to upgrade your laptop. This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $400 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $75

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling to tune out the world as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings evening when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

Samsung large capacity front load washer: $830

Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy is offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $320 off its regular stick price this weekend. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung large capacity front load washer, $800 (regularly $1,150)

Ninja air fryer: $90

Ninja via Amazon

This four-quart air fryer can air fry up to two pounds of food and features a dehydration function. The Ninja device's basket is made to be nonstick and dishwasher safe. Rated 4.8 stars by Best Buy reviewers.

Ninja air fryer, $90 (regularly $120)

Apple 21.5-inch iMac: $1,000

Apple via Best Buy

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on Apple products including this iMac with retina 4K display. The 21.5-inch iMac comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, as well as 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. This Apple computer is $500 off during the Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

Amazon early Black Friday deals

Amazon's early Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. You'll can even opt to shop small businesses on Amazon this holiday season. Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Black Friday Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Apple AirPods Pro: $190

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (reduced from $249)

Amazon Echo Show 5: $45



Amazon

Echo Show 5, $45 (reduced from $80)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV stick is also 50% off right now at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Studios set: $99

Amazon

The LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Studios set includes 12 dolls and more than 70 unboxing reveals, plus a green screen for kids to make movies. It's currently $37 off at Amazon.

LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Studios set, $99 (reduced from $136)

Our favorite early Black Friday apparel deals at Amazon right now

If you're looking for solid deals on fashion -- especially watches -- Amazon's early Black Friday sale is worth checking out.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $72

Amazon

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular early Black Friday fashion deals right now. It's more than half off for a limited time.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $72 (reduced from $149)

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set: $51

Amazon

Here's the top Black Friday deal in women's watches at Amazon -- this crystal-accented, gold-tone bangle, watch and bracelet set by Anne Klein is a whopping 66% off, a savings of $99.

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set, $51 (reduced from $150)

Target early Black Friday deals

Looking to pick up some great Christmas decorations and beautiful new Christmas lights? The Target Holiday Shop is decking the halls with $5 decor deals, $20 wreath deals and more.

Plus, there's a special Veterans Day offer: Target is offering a 10% military discount on two storewide purchases with Circle through Nov. 13. (See Target.com for details on how to qualify.)

Here are some more featured deals at the Target early Black Friday sale this week:

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $100

Target

You can snag a pair of the 4.3-star rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones at Target for $100, a savings of 50%. Available in black and rose gold colors.

Beats Solo 3 headphones, $100 (reduced from $200)

Keurig K-Duo single-serve and carafe coffee maker: $100

Target

An upgraded version of the $79 Walmart model above, this Keurig K-Duo with both single-serve and carafe functionality is programmable -- you can have a fresh pot waiting for you every morning the moment you wake up.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $180)

Wilton 3-piece steel cookie sheet and cooling rack set: $10

Target

Get a jump on your holiday baking with this great cookie sheet deal at Target -- cooling racks are included.

Wilton 3-piece steel cookie sheet and cooling rack set, $10 (reduced from $20)

Nordstrom early Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more. Plus, in addition to these deals, Nordy Club members earn 3 times the points now through Nov. 14.

Nike Dri-Fit men's zip jacket: $45

Nordstrom

Nike Men's Dri-Fit zip jacket, $45 (reduced from $75)

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater: $80

Nordstrom

Save 32% on this luxe 100% cashmere crewneck with ribbed trim at the neck, cuffs and hem.

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $80 (reduced from $119)

Our Place Always Pan Set: $99

Nordstrom

The beautiful 10-inch Always Pan Set from Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. Available in four colors.

Our Place Always Pan Set, $99 (reduced from $145)

Nordstrom plush faux fur slippers: $15

Nordstrom

Comfy and cozy, these plush slippers are a favorite of CBS Essentials readers.

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl's now

Get ready to stack your deals, Kohl's shoppers. First, there's a Veterans Day deal -- take $10 off $25 with promo code TAKE10 now through Nov. 12. Then, save an extra 15% with code SHOP15, now through Nov. 20. And get ready to collect some Kohl's cash on top of it all -- you get $10 for every $50 you spend through Nov. 18, redeemable Nov. 19 - 24.

Kohl's has plenty of deals on apparel, kitchen appliances, home goods and more.

Kohl's 'The Big One' oversized plush throw: $25

Another favorite of CBS Essentials readers, The Big One plush throw measures 60" x 72" and is available in a wide range of prints.

The Big One oversized plush throw, $25 (regularly $27)

Food Network 10-piece nonstick ceramic cookware set: $100

This complete cookware set includes a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, 2.5-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered saute pan, 6-quart covered stockpot, 8-inch skillet and 10-inch skiller.

Food Network 10-piece nonstick ceramic cookware set, $100 (reduced from $130)

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans: $10 and up

These jeans, a favorite among CBS Essentials shoppers, are now marked down as low as $10 -- the best price we've seen.

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans, $10 and up (regularly $40)

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

This week at GameStop you'll find deals on a number of top video game titles and gaming accessories, including:

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse: $130

GameStop

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse with charging dock, $130 (reduced from $170)

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Artificial spruce Christmas trees: $64 and up

Wayfair

Worried about the possible Christmas tree supply shortage this year? Wayfair has you covered with a 4.5-foot tall tree for just $64, more than half off. Larger trees are available too -- you can get a 6-foot artificial spruce for $99 and a massive 9-foot artificial spruce for $215.

4.5' artificial spruce Christmas tree, $64 (reduced from $133)

6' artificial spruce Christmas tree, $99 (reduced from $236)

Magic Bullet: $40

Wayfair

Save on this classic as-seen-on-TV kitchen gadget at Wayfair.

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $40 (reduced from $57)

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper: $480

Mercury Row via Wayfair

This reviewer-loved velvet sofa bed has a 1950s feel. It transforms into a twin-size bed and is available in three colors, including this eye-catching green.

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper, $490 (reduced from $669)

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging: $50

Mercury Row via Wayfair

Choose from cream or gray in this cotton wall hanging with a tasseled bottom. Try using it as earthquake-proof artwork above a bed.

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging, $50 (reduced from $70)

Tucker Murphy Pet Nyberg specialty cat bed: $30

Tucker Murphy via Wayfair

It doesn't get much cuter than a cat in a hammock. This particular design won't look out of place with most décor.

Tucker Murphy Pet Nyberg specialty cat bed, $31 (reduced from $41)

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Croc rose gold nano titanium 1.25-inch flat iron: $90



Croc via Ulta

This flat iron has a nine-foot-long cord. You'll have room to move around while you use one of the four heat settings on your locks. And there's no worry about wondering if you left the flat iron on again: This device has a 40 minute auto shut-off safety feature.

Croc rose gold nano titanium 1.25-inch flat iron, $90 (regularly $130)

