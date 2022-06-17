Best luggage and travel essentials deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Luggage and other travel essentials usually get marked down on Amazon Prime Day, slated this year for July. However, you don't have to wait until the annual shopping extravaganza to score a great deal on a new piece or set of luggage, packing cubes, backpack or other gear, especially if you've got a summer trip coming up. Sales have already started heating up on Amazon.

We found slashed prices on highly rated items from some of the most popular luggage brands on Amazon, including Samsonite, Travelpro and Herschel.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $162 (reduced from $200)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner (vintage gray), $282 (reduced from $330)

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $166 (reduced from $300)

From check-in and carry-on spinner suitcases to fanny packs, duffel bags and a majorly marked down set of TSA-approved toiletry bottles, we selected some great items to simplify your travels, and help you stay organized. Best of all, you don't even need to wait until Amazon Prime Day for these pieces to go on sale -- some are more than half off right now.

The best luggage deals on Amazon

These luggage essentials are all on sale at Amazon now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

(Planning a trip to Disneyland or Disney World? Check out our list of these family Disney vacation essentials to pack.)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps. On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in both medium and larger sizes. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. The deal below is for a single, medium-sized, checked bag in white.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $162 (reduced from $200)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner

Travelpro

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard shell suitcase). Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. Prices vary by color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner (vintage gray), $282 (reduced from $330)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large and durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four, multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $199 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set

Rockland

On the hunt for a luggage set for all your summer travel? Rockland makes one of the best-selling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Currently the set is on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day with prices varying by color.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $122 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. Constructed out of polycarbonate, the durable, but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. Currently, get the navy blue small carry-on at its lowest price in 30 days, 44% off.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $166 (reduced from $300)

Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage

Kensie

Perfect for young travelers, this 20-inch carry-on in rose gold from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system. At just $59, it's a great budget suitcase option.

Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $59 (reduced from $82)

Hycoo travel duffel

HYCOO

With lots of interior zipper pocket and compartments, including a wet pocket for your toiletries, this clever duffel makes the perfect travel companion. Constructed out of a high density water-resistant material, the overnight or weekend bag keeps your clothes dry and belongings safe. Other great features include a padded pocket for your laptop, a separate wet bag for dirty clothes and an adjustable strap, allowing over the shoulder or cross body wear.

Hycoo travel duffel (pink), $22 (reduced from $27)

Herschel Seventeen waist pack

Herschel

Fanny packs, butt bags, waist packs: Whatever you call them, they are back in style. If you haven't resurrected the 1980s trend yet, invest in this on-trend option from Herschel. Check in for your flight and going through security without digging into your purse or backpack, as the mini waist bag offers a small and large compartment to stash your passport and other ID, credit card, money, smartphone, plane ticket and chapstick. The accessory also offers hands free convenience during activities, including walks, hikes and coffee runs.

Hershel Seventeen waist pack (black), $32

TSA-approved travel bottle set

Polentat

Large toiletry items, like shampoo bottles, take up a lot of precious suitcase space. Skip the hassle, and invest instead in TSA-approved travel containers. When you use these containers to tote your essential liquids, you'll free up room in your checked suitcase, and, at the same time, stay under the mandatory liquid limits for carry-ons. The set even comes with a funnel to make filling the bottles a breeze.

TSA-approved travel bottle set, $14 (reduced from $26)

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack

Fjallraven

When you're traveling, a sturdy, roomy backpack doubles as an essential carry-on and carry-all. This backpack is 16 inches tall -- that's large enough to fit most laptops, tablets and any other personal belongings. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps, making it that much harder for water -- and pickpockets -- to get in.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $65 (reduced from $80)

Clothing compression bags

Hibag

This pack of travel bags includes six medium- and six large-sized compression bags. The bags are designed to help save you up to 80% of space in your carry-on or checked luggage. Fill a bag with clothes, seal the bag with the zipper, and then slowly roll up the bag to compress the packed clothes. Don't forget to check the current coupon box for an additional 5% off.

Clothing compression bags (12 pack), $19 after coupon (reduced from $30)

Bagail compression travel cubes

Bagail

Are you tired of digging through all of your neatly packed clothes to find something in your luggage? This set of packing cubes helps you stay organized during your travels, and enables you to fit more into your suitcase.

There's a special offer on these: You'll save 10% if you buy more than one.

Bagail compression travel cubes, $25

