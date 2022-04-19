What to pack on your Disneyland or Walt Disney World vacation

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With a little bit of advance planning, a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland can be just a little bit more magical. Getty Images Entertainment

So you've booked a spring break trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World. Now you need to figure out what to pack on your vacation to the "happiest place on Earth." We've got some great suggestions, including genius theme park essentials (such as foldable water bottles) and deals on Disney-branded fan favorites (think Minnie Mouse ears).

Top products in this article:

Regular Disney travelers maintain that packing the right items can make or break a trip, and even potentially help you save a lot of money. Comfortable clothes and shoes, your smartphone and a sun-shielding hat might be no-brainers, but there are other, less obvious essentials to throw into your suitcase.

These gadgets, gear and personal-hygiene items will make your trip a lot more safe, fun and enjoyable for you and your kids. And, a bonus? They generally cost a lot less to buy ahead of time than at a Disney gift shop. We rounded up everything you should pack to enhance your trip to a Disney destination. And, if you haven't booked your Disney vacation, check out the best packages (hotel, air and park tickets included) on Orlando Vacations.

Apple AirTag and wrist band

Apple

Even if you plan on walking the parks as a family, Apple AirTags help keep track of your kids and their belongings should they get lost. Order a watch band for each of them, so your kids can wear the GPS tracker on their wrists.

Apple AirTag, four pack, $99

Cellar Temp AirTag wrist band, $9

Disney rolling carryon luggage

Disney

What better way to board your flight to Disney than with themed carryon luggage in tow? Whether you choose Mickey and Minnie Mouse in paradise, or a sticker-style casing featuring your favorite Star Wars characters, pack away your clothes and belongings in these hardshell luggage options, surprisingly affordable at shopDisney at less than $65.

Star Wars rolling luggage, $65

Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical rolling luggage, $65

Mickey Mouse rolling luggage, $50

State Lorimer fanny pack

State

For those who prefer to pack light for a day at the parks, a hands-free bag can be a game-changer. This popular State bag, which regularly sells out, doubles as a fanny pack and cross-body, with enough room to hold a 12-ounce bottle of water, a pair of sunglasses, and other everyday essentials like your phone, lip balm and wallet. Don't forget to buy the child-size version for your littles.

State Lorimer fanny pack, $90

State Lorimer kids fanny pack, $50

Apple Watch Series 7

A trip to Disney serves as a great excuse to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch, offering a larger, more shatter-resistant screen; faster charging time than previous generations; and up to 18 hours of use per charge. Track your steps, check your emails, send text messages, and more, without taking your smartphone out of your bag.

Apple Watch Series 7, $313+ (reduced from $399)

Casetify Checker Mickey Apple Watch band

Casetify

And, to go along with your Apple Watch, don't forget a Disney-themed band. Casetify offers a variety of them, like this Louis Vuitton-inspired check print version featuring Mickey Mouse himself.

Casetify Checker Mickey Apple Watch band, $52

ekids "Encanto" headphones

eKids

Consider these "Encanto" headphones from eKids a win-win all around: Your kids can listen to the "Encanto" soundtrack on repeat while traveling to Disney, but you won't have to! Adorably decorated with characters from the hit Disney film, they work via Bluetooth and also with an included cord just in case they lose their charge.

eKids Encanto headphones, $30

Sunbum sunscreen

Sunbum

Both Orlando and Los Angeles offer a whole lot of sun, so a high-SPF and water-resistant sunscreen formula should be a priority. Stock up on Sunbum broad-spectrum SPF 50 for the face and body, both highly rated on Amazon and gentle enough for children and those with sensitive skin.

Sunbum moisturizing sunscreen SPF 50 Face (3 oz.), $13

Sunbum moisturizing sunscreen SPF 50 (8 oz.), $15

Disney gift card

Shop Disney

A great way to keep the kids on a budget during your family trip to Disney? Purchasing gift cards ahead of time, so they can spend their allotted vacation money as they see fit. Available in $25 to $500 increments, these cards can be used at shopDisney.com, Disney store, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and more.

Disney gift card, $25 and up

Tourit 30-can insulated backpack

Fact: Disney allows outside food and beverage in its parks. For those packing a lunch or beverages, invest in an insulated, stay-cool backpack. This Amazon favorite from Tourit rises to the occasion. The lightweight backpack offers enough space for 30 beverage cans and boasts many convenient pockets for utensils and plates, in addition to a bottle opener on the strap.

Tourit 30-can insulated backpack, $37

Simple Modern Disney backpack

Simple Modern

Avoid the price tags at the parks by ordering backpacks ahead of time on Amazon. Simple Modern offers a variety of Disney-themed prints, including Mickey Mouse, Cars and this Disney princess-themed version in two sizes.

Simple Modern Disney backpack, $32

Mickey Mouse custom family T-shirts

Shop Disney

Choose a color and add your family name to this customizable T-shirt to wear around Walt Disney World with your pack. And, if your kids wander off at the park, security will know who they belong to. After your trip, it becomes a keepsake to remember fun times for years to come.

Mickey Mouse custom family t-shirt adult sizes, $25

Mickey Mouse custom family t-shirts kid sizes, $20

Mickey or Minnie Mouse headband

shopDisney

Don't show up at the park without this classic Disney accessory. ShopDisney has a selection of fun Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears to wear, so you can outfit the whole family.

Minnie Mouse sequin ear headband for adults, $30

The Child MagicBand slap bracelet

ShopDisney

If you're visiting a Walt Disney World Resort theme park, chances are you'll want to use a MagicBand -- it's a small RFID device that can unlock your Disney Resort hotel room door, redeem Disney FastPass+ selections and more. ShopDisney has MagicBand bracelets featuring some of your favorite characters, such as the Child from "The Mandalorian."

(Note: MagicBand does not work at Walt Disney Land Resort theme parks.)

The Child MagicBand slap bracelet, $30

Loungefly Disneyland mini backback

This adorable simulated leather grain mini backpack from Loungefly features a Disneyland-inspired print, perfect for little (and big) Disney fans. With adjustable shoulder straps and convenient pockets, it makes for a great personal item on the plane and also a lightweight bag to carry necessities around the park.

Loungefly Disneyland mini backpack, $75

Lingito disposable ponchos (12 pack)

Ponchos like this are quite handy for some of the splashier Disney rides. While the gift shops around the parks sell plastic protective wear, plan ahead of time, and maybe even save money, with this frugal family pack.

Lingito disposable poncho (12 pack) , $20

Mickey Mouse Waffles Spirit Jersey

shopDisney

Looking for a special Disneyland outfit to wear? This Mickey Mouse waffle-print jersey (look for the pat of butter) has a Walt Disney World logo on the back and a ribbed neck and cuffs. A tye-dye print long-sleeve is also available.

Mickey Mouse Waffles Spirit Jersey, $50 (reduced from $75)

Walt Disney World Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey, $75

Bruno "Encanto" T-shirt

Shop Disney

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" continues to burn up the charts, making "Encanto" the hottest Disney film in recent history. Fans should snap up this T-shirt, featuring the man of the hour, to wear around the park.

Bruno t-shirt, $27

Welly Quick Fix first aid travel kit (2 pack)

Welly

Easily remedy stubbed toes, blisters, cuts, scrapes and other booboos with a Welly first-aid kit. Each tin contains 18 bandages in various colors and patterns in two sizes, plus three single-use antibiotic ointments and three single-use hand sanitizers.

Welly Quick Fix first aid travel kit (2 pack), $14

Mickey Mouse sunglasses

ShopDisney

Shop Disney-themed sunglasses for all the kids on ShopDisney so you won't have to fight them to protect their eyes. Choose from these 1990s inspired Mickey Mouse shades or a pair inspired by their favorite movie, ranging from "Toy Story to "Beauty and the Beast." Stock up now, as all sunglasses and swim items are 20% off with a purchase of $50 or more.

Mickey Mouse sunglasses, $9

Shop all Disney hats and sunglasses

INSTAX Mini Evo Hybrid instant camera

Fujifilm

Smartphones snap great family photos at Disney, but your kids will have a blast with this hybrid camera-slash-printer from Instax. This set comes with a camera, a travel case, 50 sheets of photo paper and a photo album to store all of your vacation photos.

INSTAX Mini Evo Hybrid instant camera, $140 (reduced from $150)

"Star Wars" Crocs

Crocs

If you're bold enough to wear them, Crocs make for comfortable footwear for rain or shine. Instead of just a plain color, these "Star Wars" Crocs, featuring the Child, available in both children and adult sizes, will add a little Mandalorian spirt to your step.

"Star Wars" Crocs for adults, $40+

"Star Wars" Crocs for kids, $45

Vapur flexible water bottle

Vapur

Leave your bulky, heavy water bottle at home and pack a few Vapur flexible water bottles instead. Available in various sizes and colors (you'll want one for everyone), they stand tall when filled with water but fold up when empty. Each comes with a handy carabiner to easily hook onto your backpack or stroller.

Vapur flexible water bottle, $10

Anker PowerCore III wireless portable charger

Anker

Taking photos, uploading posts to social media and using the Disney app while at the parks can drain phone batteries quickly. Make sure to pack a wireless portable charger so your electronics don't run out of juice. Whether you're an iPhone user or Android user, the Anker PowerCore III offers high speed USB charging up to 18 watts.

Anker PowerCore III wireless portable charger, $50

Mirabel costume

Shop Disney

Because Mirabel is the new Elsa, you might have a tough time finding one of these "Encanto" costumes at the park. Order it ahead of time from Shop Disney and avoid any potential disappointment. Don't forget to check out all of the other costumes available on the Shop Disney website.

Mirabel costume, $50

Shop all boys' costumes

Shop all girls' costumes

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack)

3M

Disney World has made masks optional for vaccinated individuals, but some families may prefer some added protection while on Disney buses or on the plane trip to Florida or California. These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose.

(You can find more KN95 masks for kids here.)

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $17 (reduced from $30)

