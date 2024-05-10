Why Nicola Coughlan says season 3 of "Bridgerton" is a turning point for her character, Penelope

On-set in the secretive soundstage outside of London and amid the chilly December air, the crew and cast of the series "Bridgerton" were busy working. Among them, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington.

As the new season of the Netflix series approaches, with its release date set for May 16, fans can look forward to seeing Coughlan in a new light. Her character goes through a journey this season that is not just a transformation on screen, but a reflection of Coughlan's own growth as an actress.

"She really becomes herself," said Coughlan.

Coughlan didn't have an easy path to stardom; she juggled part-time work at an optician's office in Galway with auditions in London. Despite the hard journey, she said she never lost faith.

"I think I felt foolish. It's like winning the lottery. It just really doesn't happen for most people. And it's terribly unfair because it often has very little to do with talent. I knew incredible people at drama school who never worked," said Coughlan.

Her breakthrough role came with the comedy series "Derry Girls," where she played a Catholic schoolgirl navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland. The show was a stepping stone that ultimately led her to "Bridgerton."

This season, she faces new challenges as she steps into her first romantic lead role, a departure from her typically comedic roles. Coughlan said she found it terrifying and intimidating as she is used to playing funny and awkward characters.

She said starring alongside actor Luke Newton, who plays her love interest Colin Bridgerton, helped ease her anxiety.

"I think I always have to remind myself that no matter what character you play as an actor, there's always an element of you in it," she said. "I was annoyed at myself and feeling, I was like, 'Stop feeling this way.' But then I was thinking Penelope would feel that."



This season promises about 40 distinct hairstyles for Penelope, according to Emmy-winning hair and make-up designer Erika Ökvist , who is responsible for the series' elaborate hairstyles. It will also feature many more colorful gowns, something the show is known for as Penelope prepares to find a husband giving her a complete new makeover.

"She really grows up throughout the season. You know, and she's like coming into her own, becoming a woman and the shapes of the dresses and the corsets have reflected that," said Coughlan.