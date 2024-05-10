How to watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 3 livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks tonight for Game 3 of the teams' NBA Playoffs series. The Knicks lead the series 2-0, which puts the Pacers two games away from an early exit from the conference semifinals.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the Knicks vs. Pacers game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers game

Game 3 of the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs series will be played on May 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The game will air on ESPN and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Knicks vs. Pacers game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ESPN or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's game live.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier, which includes access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS). To level up your coverage and get access to NBA playoff games broadcast on ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording today's championship game.

The Blue tier is $45 per month. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month.

There's also an NBA playoffs package deal where you can save $30 when you pre-pay for three months of service on any tier. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our top choice to stream the NBA Playoffs



There are 40 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NBA games airing on TNT.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC and ESPN, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Knicks vs. Pacers game live

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals is a best-of-seven series beginning on May 4, 2024.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

• Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 9 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, May 11 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, May 13 (7 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Boston leads the series 1-0

* = If necessary

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

• Game 3: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, May 10 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Game 4: Knicks vs. Pacers, Sunday, May 12 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Game 6: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

New York leads the series 2-0

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (5) Dallas

• Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Thursday, May 9 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, May 11 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Monday, May 13 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, May 18 (8:30 ET, ESPN) *

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Monday, May 20 (8:30 ET, TNT) *

Oklahoma leads the series 1-0

* = If necessary

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (8 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (8:30, ESPN) *

• Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Minnesota leads series 2-0

* = If necessary

First round schedule

Below are the results for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

• Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

• Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

• Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

• Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Game 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Game 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC.