Save $250 on a Google Pixel 7 Pro before Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in its final hours, but it's still offering major discounts on Google Pixel smartphones, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The customer-loved device is one of the best Android smartphones of 2023. Keep reading to find the best deals on Google Pixel smartphones and more at Amazon now.

Best deals on Google Pixel phones at Amazon

Three top-rated models of the popular Android smartphone are on sale now.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $649

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $649 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $749 (reduced from $999)

Google Pixel 7: $599

The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.

The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

Not only is the Google Pixel 7 on sale, but you can also score a $100 Amazon gift card when you order the phone now.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked) with free $100 Amazon giftcard, $599 (reduced from $699)

Google Pixel 7 (256 GB, unlocked) with free $100 Amazon giftcard, $699 (reduced from $799)

Google Pixel 6a: $249

The Google Pixel 6a features a compact, 6.1-inch HD display. It has the same Google Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor is designed to launch apps and load content fast, while keeping everything else running smoothly.

The Google Pixel 6a features a dual-rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone offers helpful photography tools such as magic eraser, motion mode and portrait mode to help you create even better photos. (It is worth noting that this is the same ultra-wide camera as found on the standard Google Pixel 6 phones.)

The Pixel 6a offers an impressive battery life. Google advises that the battery can last more than 24 hours with standard use, or up to 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Google Pixel 6a (128 GB), $249 (reduced from $449)

Google Pixel Watch: $250

Looking for one of the best Android smartwatches of 2023? Consider the Google Pixel Watch. Amazon is currently offering a killer $100 off deal on this top-rated smartwatch during Amazon Prime Day today. It's a great Google Pixel phone add-on.

The Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The smart wearable includes the Google Home App to help remotely adjust your smart thermostat or connect to your various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

The Pixel Watch comes in black, silver and gold. Rated 4.3 stars.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $250 with Prime (reduced from $350)

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $290 (reduced from $400)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

