Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best streaming deals from Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more
Welcome to the streaming age, where you can watch new movies from the comfort of your couch, and there are always great TV shows to binge. If you find yourself opting for the living room over the multiplex more and more these days, it's time to upgrade your at-home streaming experience.
Luckily, it's Amazon Prime Day 2022. The Amazon deals event includes major sales on streaming sticks, streaming devices and smart TVs. Keep reading to check out our favorite streaming deals at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)
2021 Apple TV 4K, $109 (reduced from $179)
Amazon Prime Video is a great place to find your next streaming favorite.
Keep reading to shop all the best streaming deals right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
The best streaming deals at Amazon during Prime Day 2022
Amazon has slashed prices on its Amazon Fire TV line and more for its major deals event.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)
Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)
With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)
Apple TV 4K (2021): $109 (save $70)
This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video, and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Apple TV 4K (2021), $109 (reduced from $179)
Roku Streambar 4K: $90 (save $40)
The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.
Roku Soundbar, $90 (reduced from $130)
2022 Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (save $10)
For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.
2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $40 (reduced from $50)
Roku Express 4K+: $25 (save $15)
Enjoy 4K picture quality, plus a whole lot more with Roku's affordable and aptly named Express 4K+ streaming box. The Express 4K+ can be enabled to work with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the device (search channels! turn on captions! turn off captions!) with your voice. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.
"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," a verified Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."
Roku Express 4K+, $25 (reduced from $40)
Fire TV Stick Lite: $12 (save $18)
Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.
Fire TV Stick Lite, $12 (reduced from $30)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 TV deals
A number of top-rated televisions are on sale now, during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
65" Amazon Fire TV: $500 (save $330)
Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for just $500. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.
65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)
65" LG C1 Series OLED smart TV: $1,597 (save $903)
The screen of this 65-inch LG OLED smart TV features more than 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.
LG 65" C1 Series OLED smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)
LG 77" C1 series OLED smart TV, $2,597 (reduced from $3,800)
55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV: $1,291
Rated 4.6 stars (out of 5) by users on Amazon, this OLED 4K Bravia XBR from Sony's Master line has won fans for its "excellent," "stunning," and "amazing" picture. The smart TV features Google Assistant, and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. It boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
The 55-inch version of the Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV is marked down 13% right now on Amazon. Plus, you can save an extra 12% by applying the coupon before checkout.
55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED TV, $1,291 after coupon (regularly $1,695)
55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV: $998
The Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.
55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $998 (regularly $1,298)
65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $700
If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.
65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $700 (reduced from $1,100)
50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV: $228
Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV includes Chromecast and Google Assistant. Get it right now for nearly $100 off its Amazon list price.
50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV, $228 (reduced from $320)
Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)
What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.
That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life!)
The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.
43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $948)
50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)
65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
